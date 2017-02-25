Kombayi ordered to repay Tsvangirai lunch money

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A TRIBUNAL that recommended the axing of Gweru Mayor Councillor Hamutendi Kombayi has said he should reimburse the municipality $1 339 which he used to pay for MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s lunch and drinks without a council resolution.

The mayor and Clr Kenneth Sithole were fired on Thursday by the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Cde Saviour Kasukuwere for alleged gross misconduct, incompetence and mismanagement on the recommendation of an independent tribunal headed by Mr Isaac Muzenda.

The tribunal held hearings following the suspension of 15 Gweru councillors in August 2015.

The mayor, the findings noted, invited Mr Tsvangirai to Gweru and held a meeting at Antelope Park with his party faithful using the municipality’s funds without a council resolution.

The tribunal noted that Mr Tsvangirai is not a Government official but a leader of a political party and therefore council had no business sponsoring his luncheon.

“For him to come to Gweru and benefit or prejudice the rate payer’s money baffled the tribunal. The first respondent (Clr Kombayi) clearly stated that the delegates to the tour composed of Morgan Tsvangirai, Sesil Zvidzai (Gweru Urban MP), councillors who are respondents and other various unidentified people presumably MDC-T supporters and sympathisers. The tribunals analysis unanimously concluded that the March 5, 2015 gathering was a political function and not a council event and as such council has no business in funding such an activity,” reads part of the tribunal finding.

“The notice of the tour emanates from the office of the mayor. The mayor is the one who invited Morgan Tsvangirai to come to Gweru. The duty to invite a guest lies with a full council meeting laced with an appropriate council resolution to that effect indicating the purpose, benefit and cost to the council; no such resolution exists.”

“The tribunal having found the first respondent guilty is of the view that he is dismissed as councillor and that a surcharge of $1 339 is ordered against him.”

The findings said MDC-T councillors attended the tour and meeting out of respect for their leader, but not on council business.

“They actively participated in addressing complaints in their wards and presenting them to their political leader. The (former) town clerk (Daniel Matawu) distanced himself and management from the function. None of the councillors queried the council expense towards the tour, after the tour when they were fully aware that this was not council business,” reads part of the findings.

Clr Kombayi was also found guilty of refusing to return the mayoral vehicle following his suspension.

The fired mayor was, however, found not guilty of authorising council’s payment of $1,5 million for Mkoba 21 suburb surveying fees to Terra Surveys company before the services were rendered or not pursuing money owed to council by his companies amounting to $425 023.

The other 10 MDC-T councillors were reprimanded and ordered to resume duty.

Three Zanu PF councillors were found not guilty.

