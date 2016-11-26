League trophy challenge for PSL

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League was last night still making frantic efforts to secure an Air force of Zimbabwe helicopter that will shuttle between Ascot and Luveve Stadiums with the league trophy this afternoon.

Chapungu United take on title chasing Caps United while Tsholotsho are entertaining another title chasing side FC Platinum and the winner has to be presented with the trophy after the match with the league management seeking to avoid having the trophy in any of the venues in the spirit of fair play.

However, according to the PSL’s communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare, in the event that the helicopter is not secured, the league will have the original trophy in one of the venues with a replica in the other.

“Both trophies (original and replica) are the same, no one can tell which is the original and which is not so if we fail to secure the Air Force of Zimbabwe plane we will execute plan B,” said Bare last night.

She said full preparations have been made at both venues to accommodate either a winners / runners-up presentation in terms of security, medals, stage setup, decor and champagne.

“This includes all other arrangements that are normally done at all our trophy presentations,” said Bare.

If the Chopper is secured, said Bare, it will shuttle between the two “final” venues “just to create that excitement among our fans.”

The idea of using a replica trophy is not unique to Zimbabwe as it is the standard practice the world over.

In fact in most professional leagues only replica trophies are presented to the winning team with the original trophy presented at a private function. This is done for security reasons due to the real value of the asset.