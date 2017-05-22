Lupane man burns niece to ashes

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A LUPANE man allegedly burnt his three-year-old niece to ashes in revenge after the girl’s mother accused him of breaking into their bedroom and stealing her husband’s beer.

Zenzo Sibanda (35) of Kwarai village under Chief Mabhikwa allegedly torched the hut in which his niece, Kelly Joy Ndebele, was sleeping in February 2015.

Sibanda, who was based in Botswana and is now facing a murder charge, has approached the High Court seeking bail pending trial.

In papers before the court, Sibanda who is a self actor, cited the State as the respondent. He wants the court to grant him $100 bail.

In his grounds of appeal, Sibanda argued that he is a father of two whose children are deprived of education because they had no one to pay their school fees.

As part of the bail conditions, Sibanda said he was willing to reside at his given address until the matter is finalised as well as not interfere with State witnesses.

The State, which is represented by Mr Khumbulani Ndlovu, opposed the application, arguing that due to the gravity of the offence committed, Sibanda was a flight risk and likely to abscond if granted bail since he was based in Botswana.

“The accused normally stays in Botswana although he is not a holder of a valid passport, which makes it easy for him to illegally cross into neighbouring countries once granted bail.

“The accused was already on the run when he was arrested and if granted bail he is likely to abscond,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said due to a sour relationship between Sibanda and his parents, a vengeful disposition might force him to commit more crimes.

The court heard that on February 20, 2015, Zenzo had a misunderstanding with his father Mr Rodgers Sibanda and stepmother, Mrs Ester Sibanda, who accused him of breaking into their bedroom and stealing beer.

Three days later during the absence of his parents, Sibanda proceeded to a grass thatched hut where his niece was sleeping and allegedly torched it resulting in the girl being burnt to ashes.

After committing the alleged crime, the accused person fled from the scene. He was arrested at Masiyenyane Business Centre in Jotsholo the following day.

The matter will be heard by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Francis Bere on Wednesday this week.

