Man ‘scalds’ lover. . . Woman battles for life in ICU

Patrick Chitumba and Blessings Chidakwa, Midlands Reporters

A WOMAN from Gweru is battling for life in the Intensive Care Unit at Gweru Provincial Hospital after she was allegedly scalded with an unknown substance by her married boyfriend following a misunderstanding.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said the incident happened on Sunday morning at the woman’s lodgings in Mkoba 12 Infill suburb.

She identified the victim as Ms Priscilla Munyanyi, a mother of a three-year-old girl.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the boyfriend, Shepherd Muringani — a mechanic in the city — was arrested after a trap was set at the hospital where he had gone to check on Ms Munyanyi’s condition at about 6PM yesterday.

“I can confirm that we have arrested a male adult from Mkoba 12 Infill Suburb in connection with the scalding of a woman with an unknown substance in the same suburb on Sunday morning. The suspect was arrested at Gweru Provincial Hospital where he had gone to see the victim. He is facing attempted murder charges and will appear in court soon as investigations are still underway,” she said.

In an interview just before his arrest, Muringani said he had a quarrel with Ms Munyanyi but denied scalding her.

He said he is the one who was taking care of Ms Munyanyi, adding that she could have attempted to commit suicide after he ended their relationship.

“Yes, we had a dispute after I told her that it was over. Since I was the one paying rentals and taking care of her three-year- old child, she might have failed to come to terms with the hard truth. The reason I called it quits is because she was always in bars and night clubs, something I was totally against,” said Muringani.

“She was cooking using a paraffin stove so she might have burnt herself with that. When the incident occurred I was at my workplace in Mkoba 12 Light Industries where I work as a car mechanic.”

In an interview at Gweru Provincial Hospital, Ms Munyanyi’s sister, Loreen, said she knew Muringani as her sibling’s boyfriend.

“I stay in Marondera and I was shocked to learn that my sister was in the ICU battling for her life after she was burnt by her boyfriend. We don’t know the reasons for this vicious attack and she is not talking as doctors are saying she is in a critical condition,” said Loreen.

Sources told The Chronicle yesterday that the two lovers had a misunderstanding on Sunday morning at the woman’s lodgings.

The source said Muringani stays with his wife and children in the same neighbourhood.

According to the source, the dispute resulted in Muringani allegedly scalding Ms Munyanyi with a yet to be identified substance on the face and upper part of her body.

“We know these two people. They are in a relationship and we know Priscilla as Shepherd’s small house. We were called to the scene after Shepherd allegedly scalded her. We don’t know why. We then ferried her to Gweru Provincial Hospital where her condition is said to be critical,” said a neighbour on condition of anonymity.

