Martin ready to conquer Europe

Showbiz Reporter

NDOLWANE Super Sounds frontman Martin Sibanda says he is ready to take on Europe as he believes his music has enough depth to attract the Diaspora community.

Buoyed by the full house that turned out in South Africa at the Hillbrow Theatre during the first leg of his album launch on April 29, Sibanda said he believes it’s time to step into new horizons.

“The music is for the people, the album is for the people, not me. I’ll soon be embarking on a tour around Zimbabwe and South Africa to promote the new music.

“Hopefully, a promoter from Europe will book us so that we take Konke Sizokulungisa to the Diaspora market. Anything is possible,” said the ambitious Sibanda.

He launched his second album Konke Sizokulungisa in Bulawayo on Saturday.

A lot of people, he said had to be turned away from the launch show in South Africa because the venue was full.

However, in Zimbabwe, it was a different case as there was a low turnout. About 400 people attended the launch at a venue which has a capacity of up to 4 000.

Sibanda expressed disappointment at the low turnout, attributing it to poor marketing strategies.

“The attendance was not as satisfactory as the one in Jo’burg. I was expecting more people. Maybe it was because of the cold weather or poor marketing.”

Despite the poor attendance, the artiste at least managed to sell most copies of the new album.

“I was selling the music for a dollar to beat the pirated copies that are going for the same price. The fans were splendid as they sang along with me. I felt appreciated as they went on to buy the album,” said Sibanda.