Miss Tourism Zim dates set

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

MISS Tourism Zimbabwe 2017 will be held on December 9 where 15 models will vie for the title, patron of the pageant Barbra Mzembi has said.

She said this at a meeting in Harare attended by Minister of Tourism Walter Mzembi, the main sponsor of the pageant Big Time Strategic group CEO Justice Maphosa, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive officer (CEO) Karikoga Kaseke and Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Ashley Morgen.

“We will start receiving applications for Miss Tourism Zimbabwe next month and the application forms are available from our website or at ZTA offices around the country. We urge all aspiring models to start to apply. We will hold auditions in September in all the 10 provinces,” said Mzembi.

She said the best 15 models will enter the boot camp in November just before the finals.

Maphosa said they were sponsoring the pageant again this year.

“We are back again to sponsor the pageant which we believe is a way of empowering the girl child.”

Last year’s event was the most talked about because of the glitz and glam and Maphosa said this year it will be bigger and better.