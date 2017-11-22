Mnangagwa likely to be nominated President today

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

CDE Emmerson Mnangagwa, likely to be nominated for the position of president today, is looking forward to returning home to join the struggle for national economic revival.

In a statement yesterday morning, Cde Mnangagwa, who was sacked as the country’s Vice President and Zanu-PF second secretary recently, called on Cde Mugabe to heed calls by Zimbabweans for him to step down.

Cde Mugabe later in the day resigned as Head of State following pressure for him to step down by the ruling party, war veterans, students and the multitude of Zimbabweans who staged a march at the weekend.

Cde Mnangagwa, who has since been retained by Zanu-PF which also endorsed him to take over as President of party and country, skipped the country soon after his expulsion upon being advised that his security was under threat. “As promised in my last communication I will be returning home as soon as the right conditions for security and stability prevail.

“I look forward to returning home soon and to join in the struggle for the economic revival of our country which is so endowed with Agriculture, Industrial and Commerce, and Mining opportunities and with rich human resource bedrock to support our endeavours,” said Cde Mnangagwa.

“My desire is to join all Zimbabweans in a new era where corruption, incompetency, dereliction of duty and laziness, social and cultural decadency is not tolerated. In that new Zimbabwe it is important for everyone to join hands so that we rebuild this nation to its full glory, this is not a job for Zanu-PF alone but for all people of Zimbabwe.”

Cde Mnangagwa said he would only return home, once his safety was guaranteed following threats to his life after he was sacked as Vice President of the country two weeks ago. “I can confirm that President Robert Gabriel Mugabe made contact with me and invited me to return home for a discussion on the current political events in the nation. I told the President that I would not return home now until I am satisfied of my personal security, because of the manner and treatment given to me upon being fired,” said Cde Mnangagwa.

“Given the events that followed my dismissal on Monday 6 November 2017 at 4.00pm, my security details assigned to me and at my residency were immediately withdrawn. This was contrary to all the protocols that have existed in Zimbabwe to former State Vice Presidents of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“Security personnel, who are friendly to me, warned me that plans were afoot to eliminate me once arrested and taken to a police station. It was in my security interest to leave the country immediately.”

Cde Mnangagwa said he also told Cde Mugabe that he had an option of cooperating with the uniformed forces and the party and the people and preserve his legacy or risk suffering humiliation from the people.

“He (Cde Mugabe) requested me to come to State House, and I replied that l was out of the country, and that he had already removed my status as the vice president of the country, as such I had no status, however, I can only come at the invitation of my colleagues in the party and of the defence forces, when they feel that my security is guaranteed,” he said.

Cde Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans had been very clear on their expression of their lack of confidence in Cde Mugabe. He hailed the Operation Restore Legacy by the Zimbabwe Defence and Security Services which he said was aimed at preserving the ethos of the country’s liberation struggle against British colonialism which was led by the late Dr Joshua Nkomo, Cde Mugabe among others.

“The legacy or our struggle to unite the land with the people and the people with their land championed by our war veterans and our people defended by the gallant fighters of the Defence Forces, Civil Servants, The Judiciary and our Government can be saved if His Excellency chooses to do the right thing,” he said.