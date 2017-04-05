Money changer loses $4 000 to unarmed robbers

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

TWO robbers allegedly raided an usiphatheleni (money changer)’s house in Bulawayo’s Nketa 7 suburb where they blindfolded a domestic worker and tied her up before getting away with $4 000.

The duo attacked a maid, Miss Agness Chigupa (17), who was with a three-year-old child.

They pounced on Sunday at about 5:30 PM.

The robbers are said to have approached the unsuspecting Miss Chigupa and tied her hands and feet before ransacking the house.

The money changer whose money was taken, Ms Magina Hamunga, yesterday told The Chronicle she suspected the robbers were people who are close to her.

“I deal with money so this was done by someone who knew, who is close and was aware that I had money at that moment,” she said.

Ms Chigupa said she did not suspect the two men were robbers when she saw them coming from the backyard as they were not armed.

“We live with a guy who uses the backdoor. He is always with his friends so when the two showed up I didn’t suspect anything. One of them knocked at the door and as I opened for him he pushed me into the house as his friend followed, wearing a mask,” she said.

Miss Chigupa said the robbers demanded keys to Ms Hamunga’s bedroom threatening to kill her if she refused to hand them over.

“They pushed me to the floor, tied both by hands and feet and used a piece of cloth to blindfold me. I didn’t have the keys. They broke into her bedroom, ransacked the house and left,” said Miss Chigupa.

She said one of her boss’s children who was outside when the robbery occurred, untied her.

“After he freed me, I started looking for my cellphone which was in the kitchen but it had also been taken. I didn’t know what they were looking for. I was later to learn that they stole $4 000,” she said.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said investigations into the robbery were underway.

She warned the public against hoarding large sums of money in their homes.

“We’re continuously experiencing robbery incidents in the city. Some of the robberies can be easily avoided if people are not keeping large sums of money at their homes,” she said.

“We appeal to the public not to keep large sums of money at their homes as they attract robbers, some who seem to be well informed about their business operations.”

Insp Simango said it was clear the robbery was orchestrated by someone who knew the owner of the house had money at her home.

In January, gunmen struck at an usiphatheleni’s house in Emganwini suburb getting away with R15 000.

Last week, two gunmen shot and robbed a Bulawayo man of over $800 at his home in Woodville suburb.

