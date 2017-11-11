More than a bosses’ battle! – How Mine, Harare City face off in Chibuku final

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HOW Mine have set their sights on joining the country’s major cup winners’ league by lifting the Chibuku Super Cup when they face 2015 champions Harare City in today’s final at Rufaro Stadium.

What makes today’s encounter exciting is that Harare City are being led by ex-How Mine coach, Philani Beefy Ncube, whose rivalry with the gold miners’ coach Kelvin Kaindu has been intense, triggering a war of words in the build-up to the final.

Ncube was the first to stoke the flames by saying he could beat Kaindu’s How Mine anywhere and the Zambian responded by subtly accusing his Harare City counterpart of using juju.

By sunset today, the winner would have been decided and one of the gaffers will be left eating his words.

Kaindu believes he won’t be forced to eat humble pie and actually thinks How Mine have an advantage playing the final in Harare.

“This season we’ve haven’t lost a game in Harare and we thank God that we play the final away. We’re going there to fight for everything,” said Kaindu.

“What is key in this final is to have the players mentally prepared for psychological warfare. We have to prepare for any eventualities and just hope the experienced players and youngsters in our team do well.”

How Mine chairman, Paul McAndrew, said they’d prepared well for the final and they are hoping to have the Chibuku Super Cup in their trophy cabinet.

“At present it’s the only trophy and a big trophy. The sponsors have put in a lot of money, so we need to come to the party and give them a final that they will remember for years to come. I’m excited and nervous. On the day I hope when 5PM comes, I’ll be the one smiling,” said McAndrew.

Kaindu, who masterminded Highlanders’ Mbada Diamonds Cup final 3-0 win over a Ncube-coached How Mine in 2013, will be hoping to again outwit Ncube to land the gold miners’ first major trophy since being promoted into the PSL five years ago.

Seasoned goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, utility player Milton Ncube, Peter “Rio” Moyo and Pasca Manhanga were part of Kaindu’s Bosso side that demolished How Mine in the 2013 Mbada Diamonds Cup final, and they are expected to play a pivotal role this afternoon.

Skipper Mukundika Sakala, defenders Frank Makarati and Kudzi Chideu, midfielder Thembani Masuku and forward Tinashe Makanda have been impressive in How Mine’s road to the final.

While Kaindu and his brigade search for How Mine’s first trophy, Harare City want to emulate the class of 2015.

“As a coach, you need to write your own piece of history. We’re prepared for a positive result. Everybody is geared up and competition is so tense that we don’t even know who to leave out for the game,” said Ncube.

“One thing for sure is that the winner will be decided after 90 minutes. We don’t know who is going to win, but we’re not preparing to lose. Fans should come in numbers and we will try to emulate the class of 2015,” he said.

Harare City head into the match as favourites, as they will be making a third appearance in the Chibuku Super Cup final since its return in 2014.

Harare City lost the 2014 edition final to FC Platinum before going on to win the 2015 edition title after pipping Dynamos 2-1, courtesy of goals by Francesco Zekumbawire and William Manondo.

They head into the final without Zekumbawire, who now plays for ZPC Kariba, but Manondo is available for selection and is expected to spearhead Harare City’s quest for glory.

Some Harare City players that were part of the 2015 winning squad and have been influential in their 2017 Chibuku Super Cup run include captain Tendai Samanja, Jams Jam, young goalkeeper Tatenda Munditi, Manondo, Tatenda Tumba, stocky forward Martin Vengesayi, Learnmore Muyambo and Jerry Chipangura.

In 2015, the quartet of Muyambo, Chipangura, Munditi and Tumba were among the five players registered in the juniors’ quota.

Samanja said: “Everyone is ready. I want to lift that Cup. This is my second time to be in the final and we will win 2-0.” — @ZililoR