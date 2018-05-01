Muduhwa blow for Bosso

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will be without suspended central defender Peter Muduhwa when they take on Mutare City at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Muduhwa picked up his third yellow card of the season on Saturday in the 0-1 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium.

The national team defender is among four players that will miss Match Day 9 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League through suspension.

Reigning Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere of FC Platinum as well as the Nichrut pair of Shepherd Sithole and Ephraim Mwinga will miss their respective teams’ fixtures.

Muduhwa has been key in his team’s defence and with Tendai Ndlovu nursing an injury, Highlanders’ backline has been left vulnerable.

Highlanders will be hoping to get back to winning ways after their seven-game unbeaten run came to a halt at Ngezi.

The table-toppers scored a late goal against Highlanders through Terrence Dzukamanja. Against Ngezi, lady luck eluded Highlanders as Brian Banda hit the upright twice, while forwards Newman Sianchali and Godfrey Makaruse fluffed golden opportunities.

Mutare City, who lost their weekend game to champions FC Platinum, have declared war on Highlanders, with coach Joseph Takaringofa confident that his team will get three points against Bosso.

In their last visit to Barbourfields on August 4, 2016, Mutare City shocked Highlanders 2-1.

“We are coming there to fight for maximum points. We will play our normal game and as long as the playing environment is conducive, my players will deliver. We know that Highlanders have been playing good football, but we have also been playing well,” said Takaringofa.

“I think since this is a big match for my players, I don’t need to motivate them. Facing big teams like Highlanders is self-motivating for players because they always want to show what they are made of against big sides.”

Veteran defender Themba Ndlovu, who was red-carded against FC Platinum, and the injured pair of Issa Sadiki and Gift Jimu will miss the Highlanders’ game.

Highlanders, who clearly missed the services of injured midfielder Nigel Makumbe, will bank on McClive Phiri, Brian Banda, skipper Honest Moyo, Adrian Silla and Ben Musaka to lead them against Mutare City.

While Bosso fight to get back to winning ways, leaders Ngezi will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run this season against ZPC Kariba.

Ngezi are on 22 points, three ahead of second-placed FC Platinum, who are at home to Black Rhinos.

Former champions Caps United and Chicken Inn clash in what should be an exciting game at the National Sports Stadium.

Chicken Inn were held to a 1-1 draw by Yadah and will be hoping to end their four-match winless streak.

Caps, who beat Nichrut 4-3 in Gweru, will be out for maximum points as they continue with their steady climb on the Premiership table.

Tomorrow, beleaguered Harare giants Dynamos, who registered their first win of the season on Sunday by beating Bulawayo City 2-1, travel to Gweru to face Chapungu.

Fixtures

Today: FC Platinum v Black Rhinos (Mandava), Caps United v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Nyamhunga), Highlanders v Mutare City Rovers (Barbourfields)

Tomorrow: Yadah FC v Shabanie Mine (National Sports Stadium), Chapungu v Dynamos (Ascot), Harare City v Triangle United (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals (Luveve), Bulawayo City FC v Nichrut FC (Barbourfields)

@ZililoR