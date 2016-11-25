Mungadze misses out on $250 bonus

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE Black Boots’ Tashinga Mungadze failing to reach the 22-goal mark that would have enabled him to pocket $250 bonus for being the Southern Region Soccer League’s top goal scorer, Nokel Security will handsomely reward the striker for his 15 goals.

Half way into the 2016 season, Nokel Security who are the sponsors of the region’s top goal scorer of the month accolade pledged to add $250 on top of the $150 they are going to give the season’s top marksman in the event that he scored at least 22 goals.

The incentive was meant to motivate strikers who seemed shy in front of goal.

Kenneth Mhlophe, Nokel Security director, said: “Maybe the mid-season announcement which was meant to motivate strikers put too much pressure on the players and that is why we had the best striker getting 15 goals. However, I’ve decided to give Mungadze half of the bonus we had pledged as a company for his efforts because at least 15 goals is better than last year’s 10 which the 2015 top scorer had,” said Mhlophe.

Bekithemba Nyoni on Technosphere and Bantu Rovers’ Lenience “Qobho” Mpofu shared last season’s top goal scorer award with 10 goals apiece. —

@ZililoR