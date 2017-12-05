Ndlovu trims Young Warriors squad

Harare Bureau

YOUNG Warriors’ coach Bekithemba Ndlovu has named his final 20-member team which is expected to leave today to take part in the Cosafa Under-20 Championships in Zambia.

The regional tournament will run in Kitwe at Nkana, Arthur Davies and Levy Mwanawasa stadiums from tomorrow up to December 16.

Zimbabwe are the second best successful team at the regional tournament having won the Cup six times while Zambia, and this year’s hosts have claimed it a record 11 times.

South Africa have won the Cup five times and island nation, Madagascar once.

Ndlovu yesterday trimmed the squad he has been having in camp to the final travelling party.

The former Highlanders and Warriors’ defender said his charges have adapted well to the training methods and his system of play.

“We have been doing tactical work, they are adapting well to the philosophy and how we want them to play.

“Going to the tournament, we are going to try compete and reach the best stage. We are a developmental side, but we hope that in as much as we are trying to develop these players they will also do well.

“We are developing but we would want to win matches as well. I believe the chance is there for us to excel at the tournament,” he said.

“I think we have a balance of experience in the national team so the young and fresh players will have guidance from the players who have been getting game time and have so far done well in the league,” said Ndlovu.

Among the players travelling to Zambia are a number of familiar faces such as Yadah midfielder Leeroy Mavunga, Bulawayo City Clive Rupiya and Highlanders’ defender Bukhosi Ncube.

Young Warriors final squad

Goalkeepers: Ali Tinotenda (Caps United), Panashe Nyabunga (Ngezi Platinum), Prince Tina Tafiremutsa (Herentals).

Defenders: Nkosana Brendon Ndlovu (Highlanders), Mbongeni Lindelwe Ndlovu (Highlanders), Collin Kudakwashe Mujuru (Aces Youth Academy), Sukhosi Ncube (Highlanders), Nqobile Ndlovu (How Mine).

Midfielders: Shadreck Panashe Nyanhawa (Bantu Rovers), Malvin Takudzwa Kwinjo (Ngezi Platinum), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah), Nicholas Chamunorwa Guyo (Aces Youth Academy), Denzel Khumalo (Highlanders), Junior Blessing Nyamuzihwa (ZPC Kariba), Clive Junior Rupiya (Bulawayo City), Tatenda Muringani (Dynamos), Tatenda Machisa (Ngezi Platinum).

Strikers: Kudakwashe Mangani (Bantu Rovers), Delic Alfornce Murimba (Hwange), King Brian Nasama (Dynamos).