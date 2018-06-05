Ngezi to appeal Moyo’s red card

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars will appeal against the red card wrongly given to midfielder Xolisani Moyo by referee Hardly Ndazi in their 1-0 loss to Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium on Sunday.

The central midfielder, a vital cog in Tonderai Ndiraya’s side, was sent off in a case of mistaken identity in the 82nd minute, nine minutes after replacing Nelson Ketala.

Moyo was shown a direct red card instead of Michael Charamba, who had stamped on a Chiefs’ player in an off-the-ball incident, which was noted by assistant referee Emmanuel Mugwagwa.

“Be rest assured we are going to appeal the red card; I think it was unwarranted, (as) it was a case of mistaken identity. I hope the authorities will take the issue up and have the red card rescinded,” Ndiraya said.

He said Ngezi will use video footage obtained from “a fan” that was filming the game from the terraces to appeal Moyo’s dismissal.

However, the PSL quashed Ngezi’s hopes for reversal of Moyo’s expulsion by saying there is no room for an appeal against cards in the league’s rules and regulations.

“We stand guided by the rules and regulations of the competition. There are no provisions for an appeal of a card. Once a player is expelled, they automatically serve a two-match suspension,” said PSL communications officer Kudzai Bare.

Moyo is likely to be charged for unsporting conduct, with allegations that the midfielder broke a door handle of the referees’ dressing room.

According to sources, Moyo’s post-match incident happened in full glare of match commissioner Dennis Tshuma.

Bare said they will act on Moyo once they are in possession of the referee and match commissioner’s reports.

Tshuma confirmed that Moyo damaged the door.

“I can’t discuss what is in my report, but I can confirm to you that the handle of a door leading to the referees’ dressing room was damaged. Police, who were at the stadium, and the owners of the stadium were informed about the incident,” said Tshuma.

Moyo’s sending off and that of striker Clive Augusto has crippled Ngezi ahead of their top of the table clash with fellow miners, FC Platinum.

Besides the duo, Ngezi, who top the table tied on 38 points with FC Platinum, will also be without goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, who has accumulated three yellow cards.

“I think we have great depth in our team. We have quite a good squad this year and we’re not worried about what happened. But look, these are three players that face the prospect of not playing in the next match, but what can we do, this has happened. These are all good players who have been good for us this season. What’s really painful is the way Donovan got the yellow card. Look, I thought it was a 50/50 situation, but the referee was close and thought otherwise,” moaned Ndiraya.

“Those available should be able to compete and give us what we want. It’s going to be difficult; you tend to lose a bit of rhythm if you miss three of your best players from the starting XI. Yes, we have a disadvantage, but really it’s not something that we should be getting worried about,” he said.

Ndiraya also commended his players for their 14-match unbeaten run.

“First defeat after 15 games, and, of course, putting this game aside, I think we have had a good run as a team and would want to commend the players for what they did. I think we must keep our heads up and look forward to the next match against FC Platinum at home,” Ndiraya said.

Results

Friday: Black Rhinos 2-1 Chicken Inn

Saturday: FC Platinum 4-0 Shabanie Mine, Herentals 1-0 Nichrut, Harare City 1-2 Highlanders, Bulawayo City 3-3 Yadah

Sunday: Caps United 1-2 Mutare City Rovers, Chapungu 2-3 ZPC Kariba, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United 3-0 Dynamos

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Ngezi Platinum 15 12 2 1 26 5 21 38

FC Platinum 15 12 2 1 24 4 20 38

Highlanders 15 8 5 2 17 9 8 29

Triangle United 15 8 2 5 16 10 6 26

Chicken Inn 15 6 6 3 17 12 5 24

Harare City 15 6 6 3 15 13 2 24

Caps United 15 6 5 4 20 14 6 23

Black Rhinos 15 5 6 4 11 11 0 21

Herentials 15 4 6 5 7 11 -4 18

ZPC Kariba 15 4 6 5 11 17 -6 18

Bulawayo Chiefs 15 3 6 6 11 16 -5 15

Yadah FC 15 3 6 6 14 22 -8 15

Dynamos 15 3 5 7 11 18 -7 14

Nichrut 15 3 4 8 11 17 -6 13

Chapungu 15 3 4 8 11 19 -8 13

Shabanie Mine 15 2 6 7 14 26 -12 12

Mutare City 15 2 5 8 13 18 -5 11

Bulawayo City 15 3 2 10 15 21 -6 11

