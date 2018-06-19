No winter load shedding: Zesa

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) says there will not be any load shedding this winter.

Speaking on the sidelines of a symposium held in Gweru, Zesa subsidiary, Zimbabwe Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) commercial director, Engineer Ralph Katsande, said power supply will be steady during the winter season.

“This year there won’t be any loading this winter. We have enough power for every consumer throughout this season,” he said.

Mr Katsande said ZETDC has engaged debt collectors as part of its plan to recover money owed by domestic and commercial clients.

“As an institution we have engaged debt collectors to help us recover the money which we are owed by our customers. We have asked all debtors to come forward and make payment plans in order to clear their debts. We have also blacklisted all those who have ignored their debts for more than six months,” he said.

Speaking during the same event, Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) senior engineer, Ngoni Zaranyika, said the regulator will soon be moving into the Midlands province to enforce the ban on electrical goods such as incandescent bulbs.

“Very soon we will start enforcing the ban on electrical goods that use lots of electricity like incandescent bulbs in the Midlands. All supermarkets and shops that are selling such products will be penalised,” he said.

Eng Zaranyika said they have engaged the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) to make sure that banned goods do not make their way into the country.

“We have also engaged ZRP and Zimra to make sure that such banned electrical goods do not make their way into supermarkets and streets,” he said.

Zera has so far inspected 500 companies in Bulawayo and Harare to make sure that no companies are using banned electrical goods.