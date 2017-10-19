Police hunt imbiber for murder attempt

Prince Sunduzani, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that can help them locate a 40-year-old man wanted in connection with an attempted murder case reported last month.

Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said Sambulo Phiri of Njube Suburb in Bulawayo is wanted for questioning for attempted murder.

“Phiri and his wife were drinking beer with the complainant. Phiri then had an altercation with his wife and the complainant restrained them and told the wife to go home. A few minutes after the wife had left Phiri pounced on the complainant, hit him with a bottle on the head and stabbed him with the broken bottle on the abdomen before running away,” said Insp Simango.

She said the complainant is in a stable condition and recovering at home.

“Police would want to interview suspect in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred on September 16.The suspect used to frequent the Bulawayo Central Business District,” Insp Simango said.

She said anyone with information on Phiri’s whereabouts can contact ZRP Njube on 09-412096 or any nearest police station.

Violent crimes have been on the rise in the country, a trend which is worrying the police and the judiciary.

Early this year, Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi bemoaned the rise in violent killings and said a programme must be put in place to find reasons behind the trend to find a lasting solution.

Justice Mathonsi said it is sad that society appears to be accepting and getting used to the culture of killing.

Officially opening the legal year for the Gweru High Court Circuit in January, Justice Mathonsi said there was a need for concerted efforts to end unwarranted killings especially by youths.

