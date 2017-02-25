President Mugabe an iconic leader

Crystabel Chikayi, Features Reporter

I was listening to an ancient video clip on the interviews that were done when President Mugabe came into office in 1980: the joy that the people had that finally they had overthrown the white man.

The people were very happy, gladly announcing that they were looking forward to get schools, clinics, good paid jobs, a good and free country to live in, good accommodation and eradication of squatters. The people were very confident that their new leader would never disappoint them but would deliver.

Zimbabwe as a nation saw a hero who had delivered them from the shackles of bondage under the Rhodesian regime, a Moses who had delivered them from the slavery in Egypt.

Red seas, wilderness and pursuit by the enemy were necessary experiences, they just made the nation realise what a determined leader they had. President Mugabe did not at any point regret or surrender, he spoke against neo-colonialism in global politics.

Then came the good living in people getting their forever dream: the land.

Just as a true leader listens to the demands and wishes of those he leads, President Mugabe was convinced that it was an age-old dream for Zimbabweans to own the land of their forefathers.

In the first decade of the new millennium, President Mugabe has achieved the dream of full emancipation of Zimbabweans through the equitable distribution of resources, especially land.

He is a leader, is a martyr for his vision.

The opposition has always fought his reign and accused him in vain, but he has prevailed because he is a true leader and the truth always fights for itself.

At one time there was a myth that President Mugabe neglected development in Matabeleland (that is, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo).

This myth went on from the late 1990s.

The late 1990s had seen a lot of landmark developments and events taking place in the country and outside, for example: The passing on of our beloved Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo (Father Zimbabwe, non-tribalism from the beginning to the end, Chibwechitedza).

This made some people, especially our detractors, say his passing on left a vacuum in the leadership of the Ndebele people, Ndebeles had no leader any more: yet Joshua Nkomo, as we all know, never was the Ndebele leader, he was the leader of Zimbabwe, at one time with our President Mugabe as his Secretary for Publicity and Information.

The opposition developed myths, taking advantage of this great loss.

The myth came and passed, as new ones emerged but what can we say, they are just but myths, vain bubbling.

They were probably created by the opposition in the bid to spite the President as he has grown to be the leading opposition force in the world ‘sick system’ that celebrates white as the centre around which everything else orbits.

President Mugabe was always a great leader with no discrimination, valuing Bulawayo Metropolitan Province like every other Mashonaland province.

There was no Zesa electricity in Tsholotsho before independence, only diesel engine-generated electricity was available for the white officers and the Tsholotsho Hospital.

Zesa services only came to Tsholotsho in 1991 after President Mugabe had directed that they be made available in the district.

With time Zesa lines moved from Sipepa to Thonisani, Silambaphoba, Mcetshwa, Dzontsi, Tshino, Sawudweni and Mathuphula.

The President and the Government gave to the people of Tsholotsho as well the money to construct the Gwayi-Shangani Dam.

Efusini Township (which used to be an agricultural research farm in Rhodesia), has been turned into one of the most beautiful high density suburbs in Zimbabwe, the citizens are building their own houses, some of them double storey houses.

People are making it, on their own businesses and wages, all thanks to the President for giving the masses something of their own.

President Mugabe is a true leader, one who does not just sit in terraces watching over the country like a god. He comes to the ground to see how the people are enjoying his reign.

He would visit schools to see how the education system was being adapted to, if one visits the archives of Mzilikazi High School, one can find the records of the President’s visits even in the late 1980s to see the biochemistry laboratories and the pupils.

President Mugabe is a sports person too. You would be amazed to see his 1983 pictures at Pumula’s Isilwane Youth Club, where he was showing a few tennis tricks to John McEnroe the man who was a tennis star then.

The love that the people have for the President is clear. Everywhere he goes, be it for a conference, rally or tour in the country he always leaves with a token of appreciation from the people.

Some give him livestock whereas some give him the little things that are a treasure in their tradition. At one time in Masvingo the President was given a ceremonial axe and a cowboy hat. He also got a spear when he attended a rally in Nkayi.

No doubt multitudes will brave the rain just to attend the President’s 93rd birthday celebrations: that’s the best way to say “Thank you dear Moses for taking us out of Egypt.”

