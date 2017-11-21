President up for impeachment

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

ZANU-PF has resolved to impeach President Mugabe after he failed to resign by midday yesterday as resolved by a special session of Central Committee on Sunday.

The resolution to impeach President Mugabe was reached by a caucus of Zanu-PF parliamentarians held at the party’s headquarters yesterday.

“Pursuant to the decisions of the Zanu-PF Central Committee entered on the 19th November 2017 recalling Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe from the position of President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF, the party wishes to announce that Cde Mugabe has been formally notified of the decisions this morning.

“As for that, the party has instructed the Chief Whip to proceed with impeachment processes against Cde Mugabe as it has not received the anticipated confirmation from the Speaker of Parliament. A caucus of Zanu-PF parliamentarians that was attended by 230 MPs out of 260 members has endorsed the impeachment. The motion of proceedings is expected to be tabled in parliament when it sits tomorrow,” Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said.

Earlier, Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Paul Mangwana said the President faced several charges including allowing his wife Dr Grace Mugabe to usurp constitutional power when she was not an elected official.

“The charges are going to be laid by the mover of the motion, one of the honourable members has to move the motion and lay the charges,” he said.

“The main charge is that he has allowed his wife to usurp constitutional power when she has no right to run Government. She is insulting civil servants, the vice president at public rallies and denigrating the army. One of the major charges is that he has refused to implement the constitution of Zimbabwe. We had an election of provincial councils but up to now they have not been put in office. Thirdly he is of advanced age and no longer has physical capacity to run the country.”

Cde Mangwana said the motion would be moved so that parliament investigates the charges against President Mugabe.

“We are going to move a motion and raise charges that require a certain majority in parliament. After that the Standing Rules and Orders Committee have to set up a committee of nine to investigate the allegations which must then report to parliament.

“If they recommend his removal then there must be a vote of joint houses (National Assembly and Senate) which must achieve two-thirds majority that’s the final stage,” Cde Mangwana said.

He said they had engaged the MDC-T so that they also support the motion when it is moved in parliament.

Following the special Central Committee on Sunday, Zanu-PF also expelled Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and several members of the criminal cabal surrounding the President that stand accused of causing suffering to the majority of Zimbabweans.