Public transporters to charge school children half fares

Cynthia Dube, Chronicle Reporter

PUBLIC transporters in Bulawayo will in the next two weeks start charging school children half fare while drivers and conductors will be required to wear uniforms.

By May 24, Individual ownership of public transport vehicles in the city is expected to end.

Transporters will have to join one of three associations; Bulawayo Public Transporters Association (Bupta), Tshova Mubaiwa or Bulawayo City Transit Trust (BCTT).

Each of the operators has been allocated specific routes to avoid speeding and fighting for customers. At a pre-launch of the city’s public transport policy, held at the Small City Hall yesterday, stakeholders suggested that school children including university and college students must be charged 25 cents when travelling to school.

Bulawayo Public Transport Association (BUPTA) Director of legal affairs Mr Morgan Msipha said the company was already charging pupils 30cents.

“We are already doing that, we are transporting Northlea High school students from Hyper to the school at 30 cents per head. We are also charging United College of Education (UCE) students 30 cents per head,” said Mr Msipha.

Acting Deputy Director of Engineering Services Mr Wisdom Siziba said the commuting public should be able to recognise the employees of each of the transport associations by their uniforms.

“Each association should have a register for all its members, office and logo. Drivers and conductors must have uniforms and bus stops must be branded,” said Mr Siziba.

He said BCCT kombis will operate between Nkulumane 10 and Pumula South Linkages starting from this month end while BUPTA kombis will operate from Matopos Road in an anti clock-wise direction to Hyde Park Road.

Tshova Mubaiwa buses will operate in Matopos Road in a clockwise direction to Nkulumane 10/ Mqamulazwe road linkages.

Bulawayo Mayor Mr Martin Moyo said the launch of the public transport policy will address some of the transport sector challenges. “We need order in the city. The competition among the kombis when carrying customers is the major cause of accidents,” said the mayor.

Officer commanding Bulawayo Central District Chief Superintendent Mthokozisi Manzini-Moyo said police will assist in enforcing the city’s transport policy.

“We are always committed and we are certain that there is going to be order in the city. I would like to remind the public that our major policy is to enforce laws and those who are going to be caught on the wrong side of the law will be arrested,” said Moyo.

