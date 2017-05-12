Public transporters to charge school children half fares

May 12, 2017 Local News

Cynthia Dube, Chronicle Reporter
PUBLIC transporters in Bulawayo will in the next two weeks start charging school children half fare while drivers and conductors will be required to wear uniforms.

By May 24, Individual ownership of public transport vehicles in the city is expected to end.

Transporters will have to join one of three associations; Bulawayo Public Transporters Association (Bupta), Tshova Mubaiwa or Bulawayo City Transit Trust (BCTT).

Each of the operators has been allocated specific routes to avoid speeding and fighting for customers. At a pre-launch of the city’s public transport policy, held at the Small City Hall yesterday, stakeholders suggested that school children including university and college students must be charged 25 cents when travelling to school.

Bulawayo Public Transport Association (BUPTA) Director of legal affairs Mr Morgan Msipha said the company was already charging pupils 30cents.

“We are already doing that, we are transporting Northlea High school students from Hyper to the school at 30 cents per head. We are also charging United College of Education (UCE) students  30 cents per head,” said Mr Msipha.

Acting Deputy Director of Engineering Services Mr Wisdom Siziba said the commuting public should be able to recognise the employees of each of the transport associations by their uniforms.

“Each association should have a register for all its members, office and logo. Drivers and conductors must have uniforms and bus stops must be branded,” said Mr Siziba.

He said BCCT kombis will operate between Nkulumane 10 and Pumula South Linkages starting from this month end while BUPTA kombis will operate from Matopos Road in an anti clock-wise direction to Hyde Park Road.

Tshova Mubaiwa buses will operate in Matopos Road in a clockwise direction to Nkulumane 10/ Mqamulazwe road linkages.

Bulawayo Mayor Mr Martin Moyo said the launch of the public transport policy will address some of the transport sector challenges. “We need order in the city. The competition among the kombis when carrying customers is the major cause of accidents,” said the mayor.

Officer commanding Bulawayo Central District Chief Superintendent Mthokozisi Manzini-Moyo said  police will assist in enforcing the city’s transport policy.

“We are always committed and we are certain that there is going to be order in the city. I would like to remind the public that our major policy is to enforce laws and those who are going to be caught on the wrong side of the law will be arrested,” said Moyo.

—@cynthiamthembo1
  • Jonas

    Bulawayo is the most organised and smartest city in Zim no doubt

    • LL

      i agree

      • ramaphosa

        In the capital city they do charge half fare for the school children but on condition the children sit in twos or at the part of a kombi locally refered to as pa kadoma. they can fork out twenty five cents per trip if they are going to abide by the travelling arrangement or the child pays the full fare of fifty cents if they do not want to sit in twos

  • Magwegwe

    This is welcome news. I am paying $40 a month for my grade 3 daughter who goes to one of the schools in the city. Does this mean i will pay $20 now.

    • peace maker

      No, it does not follow that you will now pay $20. The half fare applies in a situation where your child uses kombis in the normal manner, like everyone else and not on contractual basis where the child is picked say from your bus stop at Pumula and taken straight to school say to Baines. In the normal situation, your child will board a kombi say at Pumula at 30c and drop in town and board another kombi to say Baines at another 30c.

  • Doctor Do little

    If no one puts a spanner in the works this will be a welcome development as a starting point to restoring our transport sector to what it used to be. The second step would be to slow these vehicles down.The best way to do this is to fight for legislation that makes it compulsory for all these vehicles that ply urban areas to be fitted with a speed limiter.A speed limiter is used to limit the top speed of a vehicle. You then have to make it compulsory that the vehicles, because of their work load have a fitness certificate issued on an annual basis. After that you move to give a period of say five years notice of intent to phase out the smaller vehicles and replacing them with a bigger mini bus. All these actions if carried out would reduce the corruption of bribery by some unscrupulous members of the force and reduce accidents.

  • M.N.S

    100 % on fare reduction for students. Still a concern when one notes how fast the drivers of these Kombis that belong to the said associations drive, especially along Plumtree road in the evenings. There is gross indiscipline whereby one gets overtaken on the shoulder of the roads at robots. Hopefully this can be addressed, possibly the public can be told of who to liaise with at the Association offices once such conduct is observed.

  • Only me

    The second major problem is the police

  • makhurane

    This is nothing but a political campaign gimmick,we can not be trapped njengabantwana lapha although its a good policy. If these transport associations are not clever they will find them being controlled by Zanupf

    • Madzibaba Bhawureni

      KKKKKKK Makhurane why do you politicize everything .

  • vusumuzi

    what about the overloads ? 18 people are currently carried , with some putting a third passenger in the front , squeezing the driver , yet the legal number is 15 passengers. I do not see this being mentioned above. Insurance covers 15 passengers yet police allow zimbabweans all over the country to be crowded, knowing the extrabucks is their bribes. No report has been m ade about compensation to travellers who perished on accidents , espwecially in cases where there were overloads. Can someone enlighten.

    • Mandla

      eish..kubi mfo!

  • Driver Ka Tshova

    Its a non starter, Abavale u six avenue lo Kalbro kuqala. There are so many things that these associations they have to do. 1. To remove all the police roadblocks amatollgate ama $3 kuphela 2. To remove ama Honda fit amapolisa (pirate taxis) 3. Ama bhawau (Omavala) 4. Salaries of Kombie drivers and Conductors. Its thumbs up for school children to be charged half price but what about the targets of owners and the maintenance of Kombies.