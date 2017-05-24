Rhinos ‘team of the moment’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo and Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporters

HOW Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu, whose side takes on high riding army side Black Rhinos at Luveve Stadium this afternoon, believes the better team of the day will win, but acknowledges that the soldiers are the team of the moment.

Black Rhinos last tasted defeat on Match Day One when they lost 0-1 away to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

That defeat was followed by three consecutive wins over Chapungu (1-0), Bantu Rovers (3-0) and Chicken Inn (1-0). Rhinos went on to play two draws against FC Platinum and Triangle United before bouncing back to winning ways, posting identical 1-0 victories over Bulawayo City and Dynamos before Sunday’s 3-0 mauling of Hwange, results that have seen them shoot to the top of the league table.

They have so far claimed the scalps of three Bulawayo teams and, Kaindu, coming from a shock 0-2 defeat to Triangle United, is aware of the pedigree posed by the soldiers. It was also Triangle United’s first home win of the season under coach Tawurayi Mangwiro.

“They (Black Rhinos) are the team of the moment, enjoying good form, but I think the better team of the day will win,” said Kaindu.

He said they have since put aside the Triangle United loss and set their sights on today’s encounter with the soldiers, a team with the best defence in the league so far.

“We are prepared, we were just off form (against Triangle United) and we learnt a lesson,” said the former Highlanders and Triangle United coach.

Black Rhinos’ manager Marko Ncube said they remain a relegation fighting side and are not getting carried away by their form at the moment.

“We just want to fight relegation as we had been labelled relegation candidates before the season started and we continue telling our boys not to put themselves under unnecessary pressure. We know that we are the team to beat at the moment though,” said Ncube.

How Mine are yet to lose at home this season and will be hoping to maintain that unbeaten run.

In the four matches they played at home, How Mine drew 1-1 against Tsholotsho and 0-0 against FC Platinum. They collected maximum points in a 2-1 win over Chapungu and 1-0 victory over Chicken Inn.

A How Mine win will see them take their points tally to 17, the same as neighbours Highlanders, while Chauya Chipembere will open a four-point lead at the top of the table, before tomorrow’s matches.

In another match in the city, Bulawayo City take on struggling Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium.

City coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu has demanded consistency from his charges in today’s clash.

Goals by striker Mkhululi Moyo and left-back Munyaradzi Mungadze saw City bringing their five-match winless streak to an end as they condemned bottom of the log Tsholotsho to a 2-1 loss.

City are ninth with 11 points off nine games and Mpofu feels if they replicate the performance they displayed against Tsholotsho, they can grab maximum points this afternoon.

“What is key for us is to be consistent. It won’t be an easy game against Hwange, but if we fight like we did against Tsholotsho, then we can get a positive result. I don’t mind losing as long as the players fight till the last whistle. However, we are geared up for the game and we have set our sights on collecting maximum points. The only job I have now is to psyche the guys so that we guard against complacency,” said Mpofu.

He said besides central defender Nyasha Mukumbi, who is down with a bout of flu, all City players are available for selection.

Young goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya, who produced brilliant saves against Tsholotsho, is likely to start ahead of Liberty Chirava, with Zibusiso Sibanda, Zephaniah Ngodzo, ex-Hwange left-back Mungadze and Morris Kadzola forming the backline.

Anchorman Kelvin Madzongwe, Sipho Ndlovu, Innocent Kutsanzira, Trevor Ndlovu, Herritein Masuku and Humphrey Ncube are in line to start in midfield, with Mkhokheli Dube and Moyo leading their attack.

Hwange come into today’s game licking wounds from a 0-3 thrashing away to log leaders Black Rhinos.

The coalminers set up a makeshift base in Bulawayo on Monday and have been training at Fairbridge.

Hwange are hard-pressed for victory to move out of the murky relegation waters.

Going into the 10th game of the season, Hwange have eight points and can find themselves deeper into relegation if they lose today’s game.

Nation Dube, Hwange’s coach, is confident of posting a positive result.

“Things are shaping up and the boys look hungry for a positive result. We know Bulawayo City will be confident on the ball seeing that they are coming from a win, but we can’t lose two consecutive matches. We’re creating chances and we have to convert those chances. We will fight for the points,” said Dube.

Goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, veterans Obert Moyo, Gerald Ndlovu and Gilbert Zulu are expected to lead Hwange in their search for maximum points.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 10

Today: Bulawayo City v Hwange (Barbourfields), How Mine v Black Rhinos (Luveve)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Yadah FC v Triangle United (Morris Depot), Harare City v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Chapungu (Nyamhunga), Shabanie Mine v Bantu Rovers (Maglas), Tsholotsho FC v Ngezi Platinum (Dulivhadzimo), Caps United v FC Platinum (Postponed)

Table

P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Black Rhinos 9 6 2 1 11 2 9 20

Ngezi Platinum 9 6 1 2 12 5 7 19

FC Platinum 9 5 4 0 9 3 6 19

ZPC Kariba 9 6 0 3 13 8 5 18

*Highlanders 9 5 2 1 10 5 5 17

How Mine 9 4 2 3 6 7 -1 14

Chicken Inn 8 4 0 4 9 5 4 12

Triangle United 9 2 5 2 7 6 1 11

Bulawayo City 9 3 2 4 8 10 -1 11

Shabanie Mine 9 2 4 3 4 6 -2 10

Caps United 6 2 3 1 10 6 4 9

Yadah FC 9 2 3 4 5 12 -7 9

*Dynamos 7 2 2 3 5 6 -1 8

Hwange 9 2 2 5 5 12 -7 8

Harare City 9 1 4 4 2 5 -3 7

Chapungu 9 1 4 4 4 10 -6 7

Bantu Rovers 8 2 0 6 13 19 -6 6

Tsholotsho FC 9 0 4 5 4 10 -6 4

*Match abandoned waiting for PSL decision.