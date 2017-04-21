Rovers hope to start winning run

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BANTU Rovers are hoping to build on their last victory when they take on fellow Castle Lager Premier Soccer League returnees Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The youthful Rovers’ side registered its first victory of the season on Easter Monday by claiming the scalp of Triangle United through a solitary goal scored by national Under-20 striker Bukhosi Zakhu Sibanda.

The 1-0 win propelled them from the bottom of the league table to sit above former champions Dynamos, Chapungu, Triangle, Harare City and How Mine.

Speaking at the club’s pre-match press conference yesterday, Rovers’ 21-year-old vice-captain Lucky Ndlela said the victory against Triangle had lifted their confidence.

“We needed that win and morale is high in our camp going to Harare. That win has given us self belief that we can still win more games. We’ll continue working hard and taking each game as it comes. As for tomorrow’s game, we are expecting it to be physical, but we will stick to our normal game,” said Ndlela.

Rhinos are also on three points, but have played a game less than Rovers.

Rhinos beat Chapungu 1-0 in their last home game and will be hoping to give Rovers a good run.

Rovers’ hopes will be pinned on young goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro who seems to have taken over from veteran keeper Ndodana Sibanda, seasoned defenders Tapiwa Kumbuyani and Dumisani Fazo Ndlovu, Ndlela, Bukhosi and his striking partner Obrey Chirinda as well as ex-Hwange forward Newman Sianchali.

Rhinos’ players to watch include the defensive pair of Sydney Linyama and Farai Banda, midfielders Benjamin Marere, Cliff Chitsamba and Jameson Mukombwe, and striker Yamikami Salima.

Match Day Four Fixtures

Today: Black Rhinos v Bantu Rovers (National Sports Stadium)

Tomorrow: Bulawayo City v Platinum (Barbourfields), How Mine v Chapungu (Luveve), Yadah FC v Ngezi Platinum(National Sports Stadium)

Sunday: Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Hwange v Dynamos (Colliery), Caps United v Tsholotsho FC (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Harare City (Maglas)

— @ZililoR