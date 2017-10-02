School head ‘caught kissing Grade 7 pupil’

October 2, 2017 Local News

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter
A HEADMASTER at Chezhou Primary School in Dete has been charged with indecent assault after he allegedly kissed a Grade Seven pupil.

Christopher Gumbo (55) who resides at the school staff quarters allegedly invited the 13-year-old girl and her friend during break time to help him with household chores.

He allegedly hugged and kissed the complainant sometime in April this year.

Gumbo appeared before Hwange magistrate Mrs Portia Mhlanga-Moyo to answer to charges of indecent assault.

He pleaded not guilty.

“I never touched the complainant. The community hates me and they just want to tarnish my image by framing such charges,” said Gumbo.

He was remanded out of custody to October 23 for continuation of trial.

Mr Onias Nyathi is representing the state.—@ncubeleon
  • mathe

    he should have been remanded in custody so that he has a taste of jail

    • Justiceforall

      I told Gumbo to stop his high consumption of the very potent local aphrodisiac when he came from Mberengwa and he never listened. Now he eyes a Grade 7 pupil ant not a student. May His Highly Appetised Penis Rest in Jail for Many Years

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    Absolutely nothing indecent about hugging or kissing.

    • ndabambi

      kissing someone’s minor daughter, the guy has a position of responsibility which prohibits him from doing that, that behaviour might land him behind bars

    • musa

      it starts with kisssing

  • Wellington

    The headline and the story are misleading

    • makhosi

      elaborate.
      Take note of inverted commas!!

      • Wellington

        maybe in that case, or the other pupil saw it and is a witness

        • river

          may be the children had worked so hard and the Head wanted to reward them by a hug and a kiss kkkk

  • mpu

    kanti yena vele ubehloseni, izaphelelwa ngumsebenzi umuntu eshlulwa yikuzibamba, thina sikhona nxa efuna ukuqabuja

    • Linonifulu

      Yazi vele kaphelelanga ekhanda engumuntu omdala

  • makhosi

    Any witnesses? If true this headmaster is a disgrace.

    • Legal Eagle

      Makhosi I have to disagree with that. Children may be witnesses whilst under the protection of the court. In this case there would be two witnesses. The complainant and the friend.

      • makhosi

        Surely we cant have a 4 year old child as witness. There should be a cut-off age. In Zimbabwe it is 16, I think. These children are grade 7, below 16yrs.

        • Legal Eagle

          A Judge will look at if the child has been coached or not which is normally easy to spot. There is no cut off age. The court will determine if the witness is credible and capable. Look at it this way my friend, if a 13 year old child is the only witness to a murder would you not want that child to identify the culprit? Of course you would. If your 12 year child saw someone do something and said to you “Daddy it was Mr Eagle” would you not be compelled to take that child to the Police because you know that your child has positivley Identified the person? Would the Police say to you that they cannot use the information because your son is too young?

          • makhosi

            Thanks for educating me on age limit.
            Lets focus on the point in case. Is it not child abuse to drill a child about sexual matters?? The defense would try to discredit the witness on grounds of maturity.

  • nico

    but isnt it said that teachers are not allowed to invite pupils to their residences as there would be a likelihood of some abuse

  • Nkunzemnyama

    I just want to believe its NOT true. Otherwise a 55 year old versus a 13 year old. Hayikhona madoda if this is a package of the last days then we are in for a very rough ride

  • mthembo

    kahle azame i early retirement izinto zingakamuwomeli