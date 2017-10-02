School head ‘caught kissing Grade 7 pupil’

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A HEADMASTER at Chezhou Primary School in Dete has been charged with indecent assault after he allegedly kissed a Grade Seven pupil.

Christopher Gumbo (55) who resides at the school staff quarters allegedly invited the 13-year-old girl and her friend during break time to help him with household chores.

He allegedly hugged and kissed the complainant sometime in April this year.

Gumbo appeared before Hwange magistrate Mrs Portia Mhlanga-Moyo to answer to charges of indecent assault.

He pleaded not guilty.

“I never touched the complainant. The community hates me and they just want to tarnish my image by framing such charges,” said Gumbo.

He was remanded out of custody to October 23 for continuation of trial.

Mr Onias Nyathi is representing the state.—@ncubeleon