Theatre for Everyone offers last play for 2016

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya

THEATRE for Everyone in partnership with Alliance Francaise will tomorrow stage its last play of the year titled My Dream at the Bulawayo Theatre.

Theatre for Everyone started early this year as a monthly programme set to promote and support young upcoming actors, build up theatre audience whilst creating a marketable, sustainable and worthy theatre industry.

The initiative is set to resume in February 2017 with fresh and entertaining productions.

In its last 2016 offering Theatre for Everyone is set to take its audience on a spiritual journey titled My Dream.

The play is a story of a boy whose body is a vessel of three spirits struggling to be dominant and be in charge of the boy.

Theatre for Everyone project coordinator, Nonhlalo Dube said the play aims to usher its audience into conflicts that are prevalent in the spiritual realm.

“My Dream is a story of a boy who lives with three spirits in his body, the spirits being intellectual, voice and the dream. The conflict begins when each spirit wants to take over his life but he thinks it’s an inner conflict. However, he later finds out that it’s beyond him,” said Dube.

Dube added that life in the physical realm has a serious connection with the spiritual realm, but the latter is misunderstood by people.

“The play is an intriguing story that exposes how the spiritual world can be bigger and more powerful than a person such that it can sometimes control them against their will,” she said.

My Dream was penned by an upcoming, promising playwright and actor Vusumuzi Twala and is directed by Zenzo Nyathi, who is a theatre trainer, director, consultant and an award winning actor with over 22 years stage experience.

The cast consists of Nozithelo Vundla, Loveness Gava, Lonesome Tapiwa and young Bruce Mutero.