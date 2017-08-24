Tsholotsho outclass Bosso

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders 0-1 Tsholotsho FC

HIGHLANDERS fans turned on coach Erol Akbay, demanding that he steps down after Bosso suffered their seventh Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defeat at the hands of Tsholotsho FC at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

With Tsholotsho leading 1-0 through a Lucky Vundla strike on the stroke of half time, Bosso fans at the Soweto sang songs denouncing Akbay and calling for his head.

The songs said it was clear that Akbay has failed and is way off the target of winning the title.

“Mkabayi (Akbay) batshele ukuthi wena usuhamba, kuBosso kuyala (Akbay tell your bosses you’re leaving because you’ve failed at Bosso),” the fans sang.

Akbay made a shock announcement at a Press conference a fortnight ago that he would not be renewing his contract with Highlanders when it expires at the end of the season.

That announcement made fans question Akbay’s commitment and calls have been growing louder for him to leave with each bad result since that pronouncement.

Highlanders have lost two games and drawn once since Akbay’s announcement.

Bosso first drew 0-0 at home against Harare City and lost 0-2 away to ZPC Kariba in the league before being trounced 3-0 by a Zimbabwe Defence Forces Select on Defence Forces’ Day on Tuesday last week.

Highlanders became the first team to hand Tsholotsho their first win in what has been a mediocre season for the Zhwane Boys.

In the build-up to the goal, Vundla dispossessed the lacklustre Simon Munawa of the ball on the left, quickly released it to Lucky Nyathi and ran into the box to fire the return pass past Highlanders’ goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Tsholotsho deserved the win as they outplayed Highlanders, with midfielders Tatenda Tavengwa, Edward Halungu, Vundla and Nyathi stamping their authority, while Bosso players chased shadows all afternoon.

The victory lifted Tsholotsho from the bottom of the table into 17th place, tied on 12 points with anchors Bantu Rovers.

“I think this victory has always been coming. If you look at our last three or four games, we’ve been unlucky because we have been playing well. We took the ball away from them in the first 20 minutes and partially managed to silence their fans, who clearly had no confidence rallying behind their team because of their recent performances,” said Tsholotsho, coach Darlington Dodo.

“They tried to play long balls through the centre and we were ready for that. I’m happy for the boys and now we just have to build up from here,” he said.

Akbay was astonishingly happy with his team’s performance.

“I’m happy with the good football we played today, but sad that we didn’t get the result. We lacked the final pass. I think sometimes it’s important to play a bad game before a big match like Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday. Hopefully, we will recover and get it right,” said Akbay.

Bosso had their fair share of chances with Munawa trying a spectacular left volley in the first half but his effort went into the stands.

Ralph Matema shied away from responsibility in the 36th minute when he chose to flick the ball instead of shooting at goal after being set up by Godfrey Makaruse.

Matema twice failed to keep his headers on target in the second half after getting to the end of Makaruse’s pin-point crosses.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Erick Mudzingwa, Honest Moyo (Ray Lunga, 90th minute), Benson Phiri, Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ngulube, Godfrey Makaruse, Simon Munawa, Ralph Matema (Nhlanhla Ndlovu, 84th minute), Rahman Kutsanzira, King Nadolo (Allan Gahadzikwa, 76th minute)

Tsholotsho FC: Chang Mariyon, Xolani Ndlovu, Marshal Phiri, Trust Nyabinde, Arnold Chaka, Tatenda Tavengwa, Marlon Mushonga (Nixon Gama, 86th minute), Edward Halungu (54th minute), Lucky Vundla (Shepard Mhlanga, 69th minute), Lucky Nyathi, Nqobile Mpala.

