Tsholotsho relegated

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Chicken Inn 1-0 Tsholotsho FC

FORMER champions Chicken Inn condemned Tsholotsho FC to First Division as they edged closer to the championship following a slender victory against the Zhwane Boys.

Right back Passmore Bernard who has developed a knack for scoring important goals for Chicken Inn struck the solitary goal for the Gamecocks which sank Tsholotsho in the 40th minute.

Bernard’s strike which took Chicken Inn’s points tally to 59, one behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars who take on relegated Bantu Rovers at Luveve Stadium tomorrow, was his fifth goal of the season.

Ngezi technical team led by Tonderai Ndiraya were at Barbourfields Stadium to spy on championship hopefuls Chicken Inn who they face in their next game.

The result against Tsholotsho could have put pressure on Ngezi who might find themselves second on the table when they face Rovers tomorrow in the event that FC Platinum beat ZPC Kariba this afternoon at Mandava.

Chicken Inn could have won the evenly balanced game by at least two goals but striker Ishmael Lawe missed a glorious chance in the 88th minute when he failed to tap into the net a cutback from Clemence Matawu who had worked his way past a cluster of Tsholotsho players.

Tsholotsho rarely troubled Chicken Inn’s goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and their coach Darlington Dodo felt that their approach into the game was poor.

“I think our approach wasn’t really up to scratch. We were a little bit subdued in terms of ball retention as we easily gave away possession and found ourselves chasing the ball,” said Dodo.

About his future and that of his players, Dodo said: “It’s unfortunate that people haven’t been noticing these players. They are a bunch of talented players and can easily walk into most teams. They just need a chance. It’s unfortunate that they got into the groove late. I urge teams to look at these boys in the last games. As for me, my next move will be decided after the end of the season.”

Chicken Inn gaffer Rahman Gumbo was not available for the post-match interview as he assigned his goalkeepers’ trainer Julius Ndlovu.

Meanwhile, the survival battle continues with Yadah and Bulawayo City locking horns in Harare today.

Yadah are just a place above the last relegation slot, two points above Shabanie Mine who occupy the last relegation place. Yadah trail Bulawayo City who are on 35 points by a point, making today’s encounter a must win for both sides to ensure they survive the chop.

Shabanie are also in action this afternoon away at Black Rhinos, needing a victory to enhance their survival chances.

Hwange, third from the bottom of the table face Highlanders who were on strike the whole week at the Colliery Stadium tomorrow.

While teams at the bottom of the table fight for their survival, Ngezi are wary of Bantu Rovers.

“I think this game against Bantu Rovers is more difficult than that against Dynamos. Bantu Rovers are already relegated and have nothing to lose, meaning that they are not under any pressure. We have to guard against complacency and psyche the players to be in the right mind frame,” said Ndiraya.

Teams

Chicken Inn: Elvis Chipezeze, Passmore Bernard, Divine Lunga, Moses Jackson, Ben Nyahunzvi, Thabani Goredema, Clemence Matawu, Innocent Mucheneka, George Majika, Blessing Sibanda, Obidiah Tarumbwa

Tsholotsho FC: Mariyon Chang, Trust Nyabinde, Bruno Madanhire, Xolani Ndlovu, Marshal Phiri, Tatenda Tavengwa, Shepard Mhlanga, Marlon Mushonga, Ayanda ncube, Lucky Nyathi, Nqobile Mpala

— @ZililoR