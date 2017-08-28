Tsholotsho win again

Thupeyo Muleya in Beitbridge

Tsholotsho 2 – 1 Shabanie

BATTLING Tsholotsho continued with their desperate fight against relegation when they registered their maiden win at Dulivhadzimo after edging fellow strugglers Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie here yesterday.

It was the first time that Iziqholo ZeZhwane won at home since moving base from Luveve in Bulawayo to the border town this season.

Tsholotsho went it the match seeking nothing short of three points and Darlngton Dodo’s men were riding on high spirits after stunning Bulawayo giants Highlanders at Barbourfields on Wednesday.

Tsholotsho goalkeeper Marino Chang put the home team in the lead in the first minute when he converted a penalty following a handling offence by Shabanie’s Nyasha Mpofu handled in the box under pressure.

Wilson Mupasiri levelled the scores for the visitors in the ninth minute, when he scored from a rebound, after Tsholotsho defenders had failed to clear their lines.

Super substitute, Thabani Moyo who came in the 75th minute for the jaded Lucky Vundla capped Iziqholo’s win when he sent in a powerful two minutes from time.

Moyo was set up by the nimble footed Lucky Nyathi outside the 18 yard box.

Yesterday’s win was sweet revenge for Tsholotsho who suffered a 0-1 defeat to the Midlanders in the reverse fixture at Maglas in April.

Despite winning their second match in a row, and sitting on 15 points from 23 games, Tsholotsho still have to move mountains to survive the dreaded chop.

Dodo is however, happy with their progress.

“This is the beginning of good times, we must continue picking vital points, though we have to take each game as it comes.

“We have managed to get the boys into the right attitude and we are looking to continue from where we left when we play Harare City away in our next fixture,’’ Dodo said.

Prior to yesterday’s match, Shabanie team manager Taku Shariwa was attacked by unknown assailants with an empty bottle on the head as he was refuelling his vehicle en-route to Beitbridge.

“Besides being injured I decided to come to this match to motivate the boys. A draw could have been a fair result to motivate the boys.

“Considering that we are coming from a string of consecutive defeats,a point away from home could have been fine with us.

“We tried to hold up, but we conceded in the last minutes of the game.

We were in control of the game in the half but we failed to stamp authority,” said Shariwa.

Teams

Tsholotsho: M Chang, X Ndlovu, M Phiri, T Nyabinde, A Chaka, T Tavengwa, M Mushonga, T Moyo (L Vundla 75Th min), A Ncube, L Nytahi, N Mpala.

Shabanie Mine:P Moyo, J Nyabinsde, Z Makonese, A Dzumbunu, N Mpofu, W Mupasiri, F Mupasiri, M Murimi (T Ajana 70 min), L Manyande, T Chimoyo, W Taderera.

Results

Saturday: FC Platinum 1-0 Black Rhinos, Chapungu 0-0 Caps United, ZPC Kariba 2-1 Harare City, Chicken Inn 1-0 Hwange, Ngezi Platinum 3-0 Highlanders

Yesterday: Bantu Rovers 1-3 How Mine, Triangle United 3-1 Bulawayo City, Tsholotsho FC 2-1 Shabanie Mine, Dynamos 2-0 Yadah FC