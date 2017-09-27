Tsvangirai illness rocks opposition alliance

THE opposition coalition to challenge Zanu-PF in the 2018 elections is collapsing in a spectacular fashion with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s illness making things worse for their cause.

Mr Tsvangirai was airlifted to South Africa recently and is still in the neighbouring country with his aides saying the former Prime Minister is recuperating. This, however, has not calmed speculation in the opposition parties over his health and the possible setback in the event that the MDC-T leader is incapacitated by his ailment.

Mr Tsvangirai’s illness also comes amid serious infighting within the MDC-T that saw a fallout between him and his top lieutenants from Matabeleland region namely Ms Thokozani Khupe, Mr Lovemore Moyo and Mr Abednico Bhebhe.

Relations soured between Mr Tsvangirai and the trio over some aspects of the coalition agreement especially allowing other political parties to contest in areas where the party has successively won seats.

The matter had not been resolved when Mr Tsvangirai was flown to South Africa with Mr Moyo saying they will press their leader on his return on the matter. Insiders have warned that if not handled properly, the matter has potential to split the party along regional lines.

Mr Tsvangirai’s health issue has also rekindled succession politics within the MDC-T party with some members, in hushed tones, calling for the former trade unionist leader to step down and make way for one of his “energetic” deputies Mr Nelson Chamisa.

This creates a tough situation for Mr Tsvangirai to balance, taking care of his health at the same time reconnecting with his Matabeleland lieutenants and also suppressing the succession wars within his party.

Zanu-PF on the other hand has just completed its provincial workshops on voter education and registration with its campaign already in full throttle. This is coupled with the running Presidential Youth Interface rallies that have recorded bumper crowds as Zanu-PF flexes its mobilisation muscle. The interface rallies, whose numbers have not been matched by any political party, have been widely interpreted as indicative of a crushing Zanu-PF victory in 2018.

The opposition coalition itself is pivoted on a fragile foundation with chaos rocking other parties with some on the verge of splits.

Just last week Dr Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) entered into a coalition with Zapu and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), at least some elements of it, in a move that has dealt a heavy blow to the envisaged “grand coalition” of parties.

It had been anticipated among opposition circles that the involvement of Dr Mujuru’s party in the “grand coalition” would boost their efforts in challenging Zanu-PF in 2018 but the former vice president and Mr Tsvangirai failed to agree on the terms of the coalition.

PDP is on the verge of splitting along tribal lines after the Matabeleland officials led by Mr Gorden Moyo broke ranks with their leader Mr Tendai Biti to form a coalition with Dr Mujuru.

Mr Biti and other officials from outside the Matabeleland region are said to be favouring a coalition with Mr Tsvangirai while Mr Moyo’s group is opposed to the proposed allocation of seats among parties which they feel disadvantages members from the southern part of the country.

In an indicator of widening cracks within the PDP, Mr Biti, reacting to the move by Mr Moyo and company, described his subordinates as “rogue.”

“I am the president of the party and no one except me has the authority to do that and if there are any rogue officials doing that, we will deal with them accordingly,” Mr Biti was quoted in the private media.

PDP spokesperson Mr Jacob Mafume was also quoted dismissing claims by Mr Moyo that the party was not part of the MDC Alliance.

“That is a piece of fiction. We are fully committed to the MDC Alliance. The move was announced by the secretary-general who for some reason has chosen to become the poster child and face of disunity,” he was quoted saying.

“We are fully behind the alliance and candidature of Tsvangirai for the upcoming election. The alliance issues are done.”

Mr Biti summed the tribal aspect on the disagreements of the coalition on micro blogging site Twitter when he posted: “The late and great Masipula Sithole used to argue that tribalism was a tool of elites. Current impasse on unity talks proves this.”

What is clear is that the wheels have fallen off before the opposition coalition starts and the chaos rocking the respective parties is unlikely to settle by the time of holding of elections.

Important to note also is that the chaos is not as a result of any principle but a row over positions and seats.

Theirs is a proverbial tale of people fighting over something that they have not laid their hands on.