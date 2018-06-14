UPDATED: “Let me watch world cup” – Wife basher pleads

Sylvester Chiramba, Court Reporter

A WIFE-BASHER from Bulawayo has pleaded with a court not to give him a custodial sentence as he would not want to miss the FIFA World Cup which kicks off in Russia today.

Collias Mutungamiri from Cowdray Park suburb pleaded with a court for a fine.

“I pray that you give me a non custodial sentence as I am a working man and the World Cup is around the comer your worship I would not want to miss it.”

“I have learnt the hard way while I was in custody. We only had cabbage or beans. At times we were made to sleep as early as 4PM and the sleeping conditions are unbearable,” said Mutungamiri

Mutungamiri pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube yesterday.

The magistrate fined him $100 or 90 days in prison.

Prosecuting, Mr Nathan Marime told the court that on May 20 and at around 7 PM Mutungamiri confronted his wife Ms Siqondisile Nsingo and asked her where she was the previous day.

“Ms Nsingo told her husband that she had spent the night at a friend’s place,” said Mr Marime

“This did not go well with Mutungamiri who punched her on the face. He also used an umbrella to assault her all over her body before banging her head against the wall.”

