Vitori’s action reported again

ZIMBABWE’S left-arm fast bowler Brian Vitori has been reported for a suspected illegal action during the tri-series final against Sri Lanka on Sunday, which the hosts lost by six wickets .

The match officials handed over their report to the Zimbabwe management, citing concerns about the legality of Vitori’s action during the final. He bowled nine overs in the match for figures of 3 for 52 in his first ODI since July 2015.

Vitori had been suspended from bowling in international cricket in February this year after he was reported for a suspect action during a T20 against Bangladesh in January. He underwent assessment in Chennai and found all his deliveries exceeded the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under ICC’s regulations. His action was later found legal in June, after remedial work and a re-test performed at the University of Pretoria. The tri-series final is the only international match he has played since then.

With Vitori being reported again, he will be required to submit to further testing within 14 days. He is, however, permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.