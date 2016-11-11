Wholesaler rejects plastic money, RTGS

November 11, 2016 Business

metro peech

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter
METRO Peech Wholesalers in Bulawayo is refusing plastic money and Real Time Gross Settlements (RTGS) platforms from customers when buying cooking oil, claiming suppliers of the commodity are accepting cash payments only.

Cooking oil is one of the products listed under Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016, which removes several goods from the Open General Import Licence (OGIL).

The new regulation was promulgated in June this year to control cheap imports entering the country.

An employee at the wholesale who preferred anonymity said local cooking oil producers were demanding cash payments to import critical raw materials required in producing the commodity.

“As you might be aware Zimbabwe no longer imports cooking oil, the local manufacturers are demanding cash payments on cooking oil orders that we book so that they can import critical raw materials. It is only cooking oil where we are demanding cash payments from our customers,” said the worker.

“We have also received a directive from the head office to accept cash payments only on cooking oil. We are not accepting RTGS and plastic money on cooking oil.”

A manager at the wholesale, Mr Eeben Ncube  also confirmed the suspension of electronic payments such as plastic money on cooking oil from their customers.

“We are buying cooking oil on cash basis from suppliers. I have not really found out why that is so. Maybe it is an issue about where they are getting their raw materials. For further details get in touch with our director in Harare, Mr Barry Brown,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Brown were fruitless as he was said to be out of office.

However, a snap survey carried out by Business Chronicle in Bulawayo yesterday revealed that three of the other city wholesalers were accepting electronic payments on cooking oil and other products.

Oil Expressers’ Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Sylvester Mangani had not responded to written questions by the time of going to print yesterday.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Mr Busisa Moyo who is also the chief executive officer of United Refineries Limited, a leading cooking oil producing company, could also not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was not reachable.

Since April, Zimbabwe has been experiencing cash shortages due to illicit financial leakages on the market.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya has encouraged the transacting public to make use of electronic payment systems and plastic money to ease the current cash shortages.

As a short and medium term measure to ease the cash shortage, Dr Mangudya said the monetary authorities are introducing $200 million worth of bond notes guaranteed by the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank).

Bond notes are expected to start circulating in a few weeks’ time.
  • Munhu Wese Kuna Amai(PhD)

    Metro Peech’s licence to operate in Zimbabwe must be cancelled immediately.

    • Maxwell Burnham

      You`ll cancel every business licence. What will you end up with? It`s pure Economics!

      • Kabatshe

        Maxwell I think you need to go to Economics School to be enlightened. Payment for imported goods is done through electronic transfers. Those wholesalers demanding cash upfront are hoarding money for speculative reasons.

        • Concerned

          Cooking oil is cheaper from SA and is purchased in Rand which the bank says is readily available.

          Close down Metro Peach and import cooking oil from SA.

          • Zwide kaLanga

            Uyasangana ikhanda wena muntu, businesses have to protect themselves in order to survive in an economy run by the devil himself

        • Maxwell Burnham

          Let`s tackle the problem, not attacking each other. Say, for instance, I order my books from USA or UK where my Publishers are based. If I paid in US $, you can`t expect me to accept Bond note. There`s no where I can use it. Period. The same with Wholesalers.

          • bh

            Come on, they ONLY said Cooking Oil… so they are speculating with only one product? Get real

          • Maxwell Burnham

            Hey, this is not speculative. I wish I had time to explain. Pliz, follow my Facebook page to learn more

        • Zuze

          What are they speculating about? We do not need to speculate. The Government by introducing Bond notes is telling us there is no money to back anything. That electronic money will turn your profits to an IOU. .

    • vusumuzi

      even your Rights and Freedom were long cancelled by ZANU, hence you now think like this. You are not allowed to have another person lead your out-of-date and out-of -touch party , lest you disappear. Yes, the day you change your speeches , you will disappear , like your father has done to other fellow brothers and sisters of Zimbabwe, when they exercised what we fought for; FREEDOM OF SPEECH AND ACTION

    • bh

      Cancelled? what wrong have they done? It is not mandatory that they should not collect cash. go get your cooking oil using RTGS from elsewhere.

  • Andrew Jackson

    Nothing new here all the big wholesalers in Harare are not accepting RTGS or Swipes for cooking oil, please Chronicle do your homework first, sounds to me you have a problem with Metro Peech Browne.

    • Fairer

      The Chronicle is spot on in exposing such double standards.We were promised that SI 64 will improve manufacturing capacity in our factories but it appears manufacturers are facing problems in procuring raw materials

      • moresby white

        they are because the other day l failed to find two litres cooking oil, there were only small bottles, the guy who was nearby said its because they make more profits with the smaller bottles than the two litres, already they are back on to their corrupt ways

      • bh

        Double standard on whose part?

  • theza

    imagine a few months from now the heading saying wholesalers not accepting bond notes as they need forex to purchase raw materials

  • Maxwell Burnham

    If they want to stay in business, that`s a noble idea. Where will they get the forex if they charge in the currency that is not acceptable? Let`s be realist

  • Joe weBhelingwe

  • bhanda

    If they are doing this to electronic transfers in US what more the bond notes

  • MSAKANDA

    Local manufacturers demanding cash ?

  • Department 6

    its obvious that businesses are PANICKING over this issue of bond notes

  • ex warman

    No to bond notes please comrades, we need to work with genuine money

  • Hayibo!

    The Reserve bank should make sure that all money transacted in companies should be deposited in the bank . Zimra can actually tell what people have made and what ever has been made should be deposited in the bank . Those who do not want to operate along those lines should surrender their operational licences and allow those who want to build the economy operate . Governor Mangudya , you are taking too long to release the bond notes . Why why why ? The bond notes will stop this nonsense of wanting cash because cash will be in the form of bond notes . Bond notes will force every one to bank their money.Please give us the bond notes!
    PLEASE GIVE US THE BOND NOTES !!

    • luphahla

      inkomo ingazala muntu mgci !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • bh

      I am sorry but i find your reasoning through out your entire comment somewhat confusing and immature

      • Zuze

        Its Xamu

  • hatshi qha

    bakwethu ama bhondi kawalunganga singaqambelani amanga, hatshi engake ngakubona kulowanamyaka , akutshiphanga, ukuqeda iviki yonke umuntu ungadlanga ngapha umelelwe emsebenzini, yeyi bantu lingasibulali