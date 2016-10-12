Zanu-PF gears up for conference

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF Bulawayo province expects to exceed the $50 000 each of the party’s 10 provinces must raise for the annual national conference in Masvingo province in December.

The party’s Bulawayo provincial chairperson, Cde Dennis Ndlovu, yesterday said the province had received a directive to start preparing for the conference.

Cde Ndlovu said the fundraising committees have been set and they have hit the ground running in terms of preparations.

Matabeleland North chairperson Cde Richard Moyo echoed similar sentiments as he said next month the province will be holding a fundraising dinner.

“We’re going to hold our fundraising dinner next month November in Victoria Falls. We’re supposed to raise $50 000 towards the conference,” said Cde Moyo.

He said Matabeleland North Province was working to ensure that everything falls into place.

Matabeleland South chairperson Cde Rabelani Choeni said the provincial leadership is meeting over the weekend to map the way forward.

He said they were cognisant of what the party was expecting from them and will ensure that they do not disappoint.

“We’re going to be meeting on Saturday as the provincial executive council to discuss the fundraising issue. All the administrative districts have been told what is expected from them. We’ve already communicated that to the districts and we expect each district to raise about $10 000,” said Cde Choeni.

He said the province was aware that next year they will be hosting both the 21st February Movement commemorations and the conference.

Cde Choeni said with that in mind the preparations should be thorough as they prepare the province for its turn to host Zanu-PF’s important annual events.

“We have to be ready. We’re encouraging everyone to come to the party. We’re getting to every businessperson, farmer and party members knowing that next year it’s our turn.

“We should be found to be working hard together,” said Cde Choeni.

