Zanu-PF to work hard to turn around economy: Minister

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF will work hard to turn around the country’s economy if voted into power in the forthcoming harmonised elections, the party’s Politburo Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said yesterday.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters at Tshitshi Business Centre in Mangwe District, Cde Khaya Moyo also reiterated calls for Zimbabweans to desist from violence and uphold peace as the country heads towards the July 30 polls.

He said Zimbabwe is a unitary state and urged people to embrace each other despite political differences.

“We should be united as Zimbabweans because without unity there is no peace and without peace there is no development. Zimbabweans should unite under one authentic movement, which is Zanu-PF and we also urge our people to desist from violence as we go to the polls on July 30. Perpetrators of violence should be reported to the police,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said since the advent of the new dispensation under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has witnessed an increase in investment opportunities and tourist arrivals. He attributed the developments to investor friendly policies being championed by President Mnangagwa.

“Since we entered the new dispensation we have recorded an increase in the volume of tourists visiting Zimbabwe because our country is open for business.

We amended the indigenisation policy, which was adopted during the era of the former President and we expect an economic boom once the Zanu-PF Government is voted into power on July 30,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo, who is also the Minister of Energy and Power Development, said Government is continuing with the rural electrification programme throughout the country.

He said Zimbabwe has abundant business opportunities in the energy sector.

“We are also reviving our industries and you will recall that Bulawayo was the country’s industrial hub. Under the new dispensation we want to restore the city’s status. President Mnangagwa has since declared Bulawayo a special economic zone, a clear sign the Government is committed to fulfilling its promises,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo urged the electorate to vote for Zanu-PF, saying it was the only party capable of moving the country forward.

He said the Zanu-PF Government has a zero tolerance to corruption.

“We also urge our people to desist from factionalism. We have one leader of Zanu-PF who is also the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces and that is Cde Mnangagwa. He is a principled man who is so much obsessed with rebuilding the country and economic development,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said the Zanu-PF Government will rehabilitate roads and finish tarring the Plumtree-Tshitshi road.

“We don’t want our youths to cross the border illegally to Botswana and therefore we want to create jobs for our people in line with our party election manifesto. Zanu-PF is a party that delivers unlike Nelson Chamisa who makes empty promises and lies to the people,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said the elections would be free, fair and credible.

“We are looking forward to free, fair and very credible elections and that’s why we have even invited observers from all over the world to come and witness the polls,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo dismissed claims by some sections of society and media that Operation Restore Legacy was a military coup.

“There was never a coup in Zimbabwe as reported by some media houses hostile to us. The military did not take over during Operation Restore Legacy. “In fact, Mr (Robert) Mugabe was recalled by the party and subsequently resigned as President as Parliament was preparing to impeach him,” he said.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South chairman Cde Rabelani Choeni urged members of the party to rally behind President Mnangagwa, Mangwe MP Cde Obedingwa Mguni and local councillors.

He said the ruling party is geared for elections.

“We are ready for elections and we have also set up campaign committees at cell, district and provincial level. Let us all go and vote for Zanu-PF, a revolutionary party that delivers. It is the only tried and tested party that you can count on,” said Cde Choeni. — @mashnets