Zim changing Africa’s social climate

Obi Egbuna Jr

While US-EU imperialism’s global media apparatus and its neo-colonialist converts made a feeble yet predictable attempt to mock President Mugabe’s visit to Cancun, Mexico, for the UN Disaster Risk Reduction Summit, whose primary focus for assembling is on reducing the risk of disasters and building resistance to secure livelihood, the truth of the matter is as long as agriculture is the staple of Zimbabwe’s economy President Mugabe’s physical presence has ramifications Africa’s most hateful enemies cannot even begin to comprehend.

If President Mugabe had failed to attend both the local mouthpieces of their former colonisers and enslavers along the actual ventriloquists at the top of the US-EU imperialist propaganda food chain, would have gleefully claimed one of two things: first that President Mugabe is on the verge of death, or his absence proves he is not the least bit concerned about climate change and that the 3rd Chimurenga is a fraud aimed at securing a legacy that is being tarnished every second of the day.

For this reason at the age of 93 President Mugabe and Zanu-PF must travel the world whenever duty calls, to present Zimbabwe’s case on the world stage, which ensures reactionary publications like Foreign Policy or the home-based political tabloids never have the last word on Zimbabwe especially at venues where those nations who are the biggest threats to world peace and global stability like to masquerade as the saviours of all humanity.

The mere presence of President Mugabe and Zanu-PF forces the global community, whether it be fellow heads of state, NGOs, and scientists to address a very fundamental question should US-EU imperialism be forced by the entire planet to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe on environmental grounds?

For too long Mother Africa not only has allowed US-EU imperialism to wreak political and military havoc on our sacred land, but equally as harmful allowed NGOS and global institutions to paint a false picture that in the final analysis they are more concerned about our collective welfare, than heads of state.

We remember the article from 2015 entitled Addressing Climate Change Threats to Zimbabwe’s Water Resources which highlights an effort by the World Bank Group working with Zimbabwe’s Government in their own words are addressing climate threats and their implications for water avalibility by integrating sustainable water development and management into Zimbabwe’s National Climate Change Response Strategy and into the proposed National Climate Policy.

What has to be understood is every strategy and programme launched by President Mugabe and Zanu-PF in the economic, health and environmental domain are geared towards weathering the storm caused by the impact of US-EU sanctions on Zimbabwe, yet all these institutions who spend so much time in the arena of public relations posing as the ultimate do-gooders lack the courage and temerity to let it be known that US-EU sanctions wreak of genocide and white supremacy.

This sends a message to all the US-EU imperialist think tanks who approach demonising Zimbabwe like sharks in the water that we are no longer interested in their opinions about Zim-Asset, the National HIV-Aids Levy, or the National Climate Chage Response strategy because in the final analysis for the last 16 years, President Mugabe and Zanu-PF have been deprived of an opportunity to make long term political and economic plans due to the immediate concerns and hardships that US-EU sanctions create on a daily basis.

On the one hand, the World Bank Programme mentions that 80 percent of Zimbabweans depend on rain-fed agriculture which employs the majority of the nation and how water availability has direct and social implications for other sectors such as health and energy, which forces Africans to pose another crucial question: Are Zimbabwe’s political hardships a result of a global enviromnetal crisis or bad governnance?

The World Bank Group also raised the point that in Zimbabwe per capita water availability could decline as much as 38 percent by the year 2050. They also emphatically state that while rich and poor countries will be impacted, smaller and low income countries are more vulnerable and compromised.

As the World Bank Group paternalistically claims to encourage Zimbabwe’s policymakers to develop an integrated climate change strategy for the agricultural and water sectors, perhaps they can heed their own advice, and integrate raising the impact of US-EU sanctions compromising and sabotaging Zimbabwe’s efforts to empower its people without worrying about imperialism’s regime change agenda.

Must we remind the apologists for US-EU imperialism that President Mugabe warned the planet at the UN General Assembly a few years ago that Africa was most vulnerable to combating Non communicable diseases which are projected to claim the lives of 57 million world citizens by 2038, which more than likely no other African head of state would have stressed if President Mugabe decided to stay put in Harare.

What Africans do not expect from US-EU imperialist mouthpieces is a no-holds barred navigation of the annals of history, concerning how our former colonisers and enslavers have contaminated the world environment, however, exposing our enemies is not only intellectually stimulating but argued the most therapeutic aspect of fighting and defeating them on the battlefield.

While the architect of WikiLeaks Julian Assange has been a thorn in the side of US-EU imperialism to say the least, the truth of the matter is he is one of many citizens of European ancestry that show the world Caucasians find it problematic that their cultural legacy is tied to white supremacist militarism and monopoly capitalism and genocide.

We have Mr David Vine who authored “How US Military Bases Abroad Harm America and the World” which exposed that US imperialism has 800 military bases in 70 countries around the world.

Unfortunately too many so-called African- Americans were comfortable with former US Secretary of State and US Military Joint Chief of Staff General Colin Powell’s political reinvention that not only resulted in his jumping party lines to endorse President Obama, but resulted in a political spin on the religious/spiritual concept washing your hands of your sins, meaning all his crimes against humanity were all but forgotten.

This would automatically exclude President Mugabe and Zanu-PF who are forced to remind the world that when the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovert Act of 2001 was introduced General Powell was the US Sercretary of State and arrived at the conclusion that a US-EU-driven regime change in Zimbabwe was his patrotic duty.

General Powell’s commitment to the seek and destroy mindset was on display in Grenada and Panama, which led to the assassination of Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and what he romantically coined “Operation Just Cause in Panama”. The book Emperor in Jungle: The Hidden History of the US in Panama by John Lindsey Polland provides more detail for those able to digest this level of barbarism.

In 1999 the Dallas Morning News broke a story that on the territory that the US military occupied in Panama, secret tests using the deadly chemical Agent Orange and other toxic herbicides was carried out in the 1960s and 1970s, this was the root cause of the spreading of cancer and birth defects throughout Panama which by the way, is 60 percent African.

While the US Navy was forced to leave the island of Vieques in Puerto Rico that came on the radar of the White supremacist conquerer Christopher Columbus in 1493, that was also subjected to a fascist tug of war between the French, English, Scottish, Danish and Spanish.

Our Taino Sisters and Brothers courageously rebelled but were nearly wiped out by the Spanish and for 60 years this island was a testing ground for the US Navy that only ended in 2003.

As our hunger for Mother Africa’s liberation gains momentum we salute President Mugabe and Zanu-PF as they carry the banner for changing Africa’s social climate because that is what matters the most.

Obi Egbuna Jr is our US Correspondent to and the External Relations Officer to ZICUFA(Zimbabwe Cuba Friendship Association). his email is obiegbuna15@gmail.com