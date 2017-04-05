Zimbabwean killed at safari farm in SA

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A 47-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean was allegedly killed at a safari farm in East London, South Africa, where he was employed as a security guard.

Vanhukwavo Kuka’s body was found in a state of advanced decomposition with multiple head injuries and stab wounds.

He was found lying in a pool of congealed blood in a guardroom at Jesse Lodge farm in the Kei-Mouth area on March 11 after going missing for three days.

Family members yesterday said they were not convinced with the explanation by the farm manager, Mr Andries Pretorius.

Kuka’s sister, Ms Tendai Matanga, said his body was only discovered after his workmates approached Mr Pretorius.

“He went missing for three days and his body was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

“What boggles the mind is that he had a radio, which he was using to communicate with Mr Pretorius. However, he (farm manager) did not bother to look for him over three days, after failing to get feedback. That is very unusual,” she said.

Ms Matanga said a murder case was reported at Kei-Mouth police station under case number kei-mouth 11/03/2017, adding that no arrests have been made yet.

She said Kuka was buried at his rural home in Bikita on Saturday last week.

Efforts to get a comment from police at Kei-Mouth were fruitless, as they kept referring this paper from one office to another.

However, sources close to investigations said Kuka was attacked near a water tank and then dragged inside the guardroom where he was locked up.

The Chronicle saw a police report showing that the man had three stab wounds; one on the thigh, on the lungs and another on the side of the chest.

Further he had a swollen head and face, indicating that he could have been assaulted.

Mr Pretorius said yesterday that he was equally disturbed by Kuka’s murder. “The police have opened a case of murder and are yet to give us feedback. I don’t have any more details at the moment,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s consul-general to South Africa, Mr Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro, said: “We want to express our deepest condolences on the untimely death of our national under unclear circumstances.

“The police should be commended for having opened a case of suspected murder. We hope that they will be able to catch up with the perpetrators of such a heinous crime on an innocent person who was just carrying out his guard duties.

“We hope that the community where the incident took place will cooperate with authorities”.

Mr Mukonoweshuro urged Zimbabweans to always take the necessary safety precautions wherever they are working.