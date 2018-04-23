Zimparks business seminar

Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) is opening up its doors for the Bulawayo business community and investors to venture into the wildlife sector.

The authority’s marketing manager, Mr Aaron Chingombe, yesterday said the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair will this year play host to a Wildlife Sector Business Opportunities seminar.

He said the seminar would be an extension of the ZimParks exhibition where it shall provide an overview of the various business operations that can be conducted in the National Parks Estate.

“The opportunities include tourist activities and beneficiation of Wildlife products. The seminar which is open to visitors to the fair will be held on Wednesday 25, April 2018,” said Mr Chingombe.

“The theme of the trade fair this year: “Sustainable Industry Development, Inclusive, Competitive. Collaborative” has been taken as an opportunity to seek avenues to develop the wildlife industry through attracting new capital.”

The seminar, said Mr Chingombe, will feature the procedures for investing in photographic tourism through leases and activities in the various parks in Zimbabwe, hunting, fish farming, game farming, and tour guiding among other wildlife sector related business activities.

He said officers from the permits and business development section would be present to address enquiries on investment and permitting procedures for all activities that involve wildlife.