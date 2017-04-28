ZITF 2017 official opening as it happened

Updates by Vusumuzi Dube and Simiso Mlevu

16:45 – Companies which excelled at this year’s exhibition are now receiving certificate and awards. Zimpapers came first in the Printing, Packaging and Publishing category

16:39 – President Geingob declares the ZITF officially opened.

16:38 -He has commended the Government of Zimbabwe for the sterling effort in encouraging people to invest in the neighbouring countries.

“In Namibia we are working on building the House of Namibia with the aim of industrialising rapidly under the spirit of Harambe. Under the United Nations charter, all countries have to pull together for he good of mankind.”

16:36 – President Geingob says there are many reasons why Namibia is a favourable investment destination and has invited Zimbabweans to visit the country to hear more.

“Namibia is making efforts to eradicate barriers in conducting business in that country. Furthermore they have also adopted plans on ease of doing business to make it simple for investors to open businesses.”

16:34 – He says there is need to deal with diminishing levels of trusts between governments and people and also businesses and customers. He says Namibia is an attractive investment destination describing her as a gateway to Africa through the Walvis Bay.

The country has also been described as a gateway to Southern Africa. Other reasons to invest in Namibia including the relative ease of doing business as per the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business.

16:31 – “The private sector are the creators of wealth, but lets avoid pushing for excessive profits. We must embrace inclusivity which includes peace and harmony in all we do.

“When we talk about the land reform, long time ago, in my thesis, I said Zimbabwe is delivering a child though a cesarean section but most of us are expecting normal delivery” the Namibian says as he calls for a land conference to discuss the imbalances.

16:25 – He pays tribute to President Mugabe for spearheading the adoption of the Industrial trade policy during his tenure as SADC chairman.

“To address various challenges we have to expand our industrialisation efforts. It must be noted that no country will ever be able to address industrialisation on its own. We must therefore embrace regional economic development breaking down barriers within SADC and Africa.

“We need to break barriers to the movement of good in SADC, we must also remove barriers in the movement of people. In Namibia, we have scrapped Visa for all Africans holding official diplomatic passports.”

16:24 – Trade between Zimbabwe and Namibian stand at $24 million. This has to change.

16:22 – Good rainfalls in the entire SADC region are going to improve our economy. Zimbabwe is indeed the bread basket of the SADC region

16:20 – Your Excellency, I bring Greetings from the Namibian people. I bring Greetings from our former President Hifikepunye Pohamba.

16:19 – He says President Mugabe personally received him at the airport and spent some time with him at the hotel. “This is unusual. People usually welcome and dump colleagues. Later that day, President Mugabe held an exquisite banquet”.

16:16 – Minister Bimha invites President Geingob to make his address and he begins by saying it is a great honour to be invited to officially open the 58th edition of ZITF. He says he did not hesitate to accept the invite – “there was no question of whether I could come”.

16:14 – President Geingob once served as Swapo Chief Whip. In 2008, he was appointed the Minister of Industry and Trade. Among his responsibilities, he was actively involved in the formation of SMEs bank.

Minister Bimha says Zimbabwe is honour today, to have a great Statesman, Dr Geingob here officially opening the trade extravaganza.

16:10 – Minister Bimha chronicles the history of President Geingob and says he is a trained teacher. He taught at various schools before joining active politics. Following the success of 1989 (independence) elections which were supervised by United Nations, Dr Geingob was nominated to lead a team of Constitutional makers.

16:06 – Ms Ncube has concludes her address by calling the Minister of Industry and Commerce Mike Bimha to the podium. Minister Bimha’s task is to introduce the Guest of Honour President Hage Geingob.

“Today I have the honour and privilege to introduce to you, our special guest who is the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob,” – in Oshiwambo, Minister Bimha tells Pres Geingob to feel at home.

16:04 - She thanks President Mugabe who is the ZITF patron for his constant support to the trade showcase. She also thanks the business community who participated in the international business conference noting that their attitude showed the position attitude they had towards economic revival.



16:00 – “13 countries across the world are participating at this year’s ZITF edition. The ZITF thanks new exhibitors who have made the positive decision to exhibit this year,” – Ms Ncube.

15:59 – “It is motivating that citizens of the two countries continue to attend trade exhibitions organised by either country. Namibia has been constantly exhibiting at the ZITF since 1991,” Ms Ncube says as she thanks President Geingob for accepting the invitation to officially open the trade show.

15:57 – Ms Ncube welcomes delegates to the official opening ceremony, giving special recognition to the Namibian delegation being led by President Hage Geingob

15:52 – Chairperson of the ZITF company Ms Ruth Ncube now addressing delegates. She starts with salutations and recognises the presence of various dignitaries. She has invited Bishop Henry Muzhari (Family of God Church) to give an opening prayer

15:44 – The parade commander has requested for permission to March past and off the arena, which permission has been granted.

Parade now marching past and off the Main Arena.

15:41 – President Hage Geingob is now back on the podium for the singing of the Zimbabwean National Anthem.

15:38 – The guest of honour is now inspecting the band

15:35 – The parade commander has moved forward to announce the composition of the guard and invite the President of Namibia to inspect

15:33 – Helicopters flying past in a diamond formation

15;29 – The two Presidents now going to the podium for the singing of the National Anthems

15:24 – The two Presidents now entering the Main Arena amid whistles and ululation from the thousands in attendance

15:14 – The First Ladies of the two nations have arrived at the main arena we now await the arrival of President Hage Geingob and President Mugabe

15:13 – The Zimbabwean and Namibian flags are flying at half-mast in honour of the fallen hero, Cde Zenzo Ntuliki who died at Mater Dei Hospital last week.

15:04 – Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also arrived

15:02 – Vice President Mphoko has also arrived at the main arena

14:59 – Service Chiefs are making their way to the main arena. This signals start of the official proceedings here. Leading the service chiefs is Commander of the Defense Forces, Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga

14:53 – After declaring the 58th ZITF edition open President Geingob will also hand over prizes to various exhibitors who excelled in this years trade showcase

14:52 – The guard of honour is now on position for the two Presidents to inspect once arrive.

14:50 – Everyone now converged at the ZITF main arena awaiting the arrival of Namibian President Hage Geingob to officially open this year’s trade showcase, President Geingob will be accompanied by President Mugabe

13:55 – The ZITF main arena is filling up nicely. Meanwhile Presidents Mugabe and President Geingob have finished touring exhibition stands. They are now breaking for lunch. We will back soon.

13:30 – The two President have also toured the Ministry of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Political Detainees and Restrictees as well as the the Zanu PF commissariat exhibition stands.

13:24 – President Mugabe just toured the Zanu PF national youth league stand where he was briefed of the activities being done by the young people. Also present at the youth league stand are youth leaders of the Botswana Democratic Party.

13:03 – President Mugabe and the Namibian President being briefed at Shirin Asal exhibition stand

12:42 – Everyone wants to see President Mugabe, some are standing on their toes to get a glimpse

12:22 – President Mugabe and President Hage Geingob are now being shown around the GMB stand while the First Ladies are being shown around the NUST stand.

Some of the stands the Presidents are touring are ZimTrade, Triple Tee Footwear and Konami Resources Pvt Ltd.

12:17 – The Presidents are now at the Turnall exhibition stand. The two Vice Presidents, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko are also touring with their principal.

12:15 – The two First Ladies Dr Mugabe and Monica Geingob are also touring stands – they are accompanied by Minister of State for Bulawayo Cde Nomthandazo Moyo, Deputy Min of Industry and Commerce Cde Chiratidzo Mabuwa and Bona Mugabe-Chikore

12:10 – The briefing is over now and President Mugabe together with Namibian President Hage Geingob are touring the stands.

11:38 – President Mugabe and his Namibian counterpart are in a closed door meeting with ZITF senior officials.

11:18 – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has arrived at the ZITF office where President Mugabe will hold briefing.

10:35 – Namibian President Hage Geingob has just landed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport and has been met by President Mugabe, First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe, the two VPs Mnangagwa and Mphoko, Cabinet Ministers and Senior government officials

PREAMBLE

The58th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) will be officially opened by Namibian President Hage Geingob who is expected to arrive in Bulawayo from Harare this morning.

Ministers, senior government officials and the general public have already converged at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport awaiting the arrival of the Namibian President.

President Mugabe arrived in Bulawayo yesterday accompanied by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and Minister of Energy and Power Development Dr Samuel Undenge and senior government officials.

He was welcomed by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo, the two Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, Ministers of Information Media and Broadcasting Services Dr Chris Mushohwe and War Veterans Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube.

Also in the welcoming party was Minister in VP Mphoko’s office Cde Tabetha Kanengoni Malinga, Deputy Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Cde Sithokozile Mathuthu, service chiefs, senior government and Zanu-PF officials.

This year’s edition of the ZITF is being held under the theme, “Harnessing Linkages for Industrial Development.” It started on Tuesday and ends tomorrow.

ZITF Company chairperson Mrs Ruth Ncube has reported that foreign participation at this year trade fair is encouraging with 14 countries participating.

Among them are Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kenya, South Africa, Turkey, Malawi and Mozambique.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) vice president Mr Sifelani Jabangwe said industry captains expected this year’s trade fair to improve local manufacturers’ linkages with potential partners on the back of Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016.

The trade fair is running concurrently with sector-specific expos; A’sambeni Africa Business Tourism Expo, Ultim 8 Home, Pakprint and Scholastica.