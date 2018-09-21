$10 000 for Miss Tourism winner

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE ramp is set for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) finale being held tomorrow evening at the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel car park.

A bevy of 21 beauties who are already in Bulawayo will vie to take over from Ashleigh Morgen who has held the crown for the past two years.

Tickets to the black tie event are on sale at the Rainbow Hotel and have been pegged at $25 and $50 for VIP. Zaza Ndlovu and Morris Touch have been tasked to host the main event with entertainment being provided by Sandra Ndebele and Cal_Vin among other artistes.

MTZ chairperson Sibusisiwe Dube-Muleya said they were happy with preparations thus far adding that they have since secured sponsorship for the winners’ prizes.

“The queen will receive $10 000 while the first princess will get $7 000. The second princess will pocket $5 000. We’re still waiting for one sponsor to confirm his package so it could be more,” Dube-Muleya said.

“Preparations for the pageant are going along well and we just have to tie up some loose ends here and there.”

Dube-Muleya, a former beauty queen, said those who will not be able to attend the pageant can watch it live from the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, TechMag and CITE Facebook pages. She said they were in talks with the national broadcaster, ZBCtv to beam the event live.

“We’re in talks with ZBC to beam the pageant live on local television. But for now, people can watch out for it on our Facebook page and also on our partners’ CITE and TechMag pages.”

Those attending, Dube-Muleya said will be expected to adhere to the black tie dress code and dress to the nines for the red carpet.

She thanked all those who had supported them in the organising of the pageant saying it was overwhelming.

“The finalists have travelled to various cities around the country courtesy of our sponsors who’ve been willing to work with us. It’s been quite exciting.”

During the boot camp that began last week, the MTZ finalists visited the National Heroes’ Acre before a befitting send-off ceremony at Yadah Hotel in Harare last Friday. They then travelled to Masvingo where they visited Great Zimbabwe and Lake Mutirkwi before proceeding to Victoria Falls for two days. All this was part of a familiarisation tour of the tourist attractions of Zimbabwe.

MTZ licence-holder Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda wished the finalists well ahead of the pageant tomorrow saying the judges were definitely going to have a tough time in coming up with the winner as the aspiring queens are intelligent.

“It’s very difficult to pick out who you think will win the competition as all the models are very capable of winning the crown. All of them are well educated and are certainly ready for Saturday,” said Mpofu-Sibanda.