100 golfers in Hwange tourney

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Hwange

HWANGE Colliery Company has hailed golfers that took to the greens yesterday to fundraise for the Kamandama Mine disaster victims’ widows and dependants after 100 took to the course at Hwange Golf Club.

The fundraising committee set a target of $30 000, which, according to the company’s corporate affairs manager Rugare Dhobbie, was realised with Zuva Petroleum turning out to be the biggest contributor to the fund.

Zuva Petroleum’s chief operations officer, Zwelithini Mlotshwa, was also among those that took to the course.

“As Hwange Colliery Company, we are extremely happy and indebted to those that heeded our call to come on board and play for a worthy cause.

“We are also happy that we managed to reach our target which will obviously go to the widows and dependants.

“As a company our mantra is safety, safety and more safety at all our work stations so that we avoid another disaster like the one that brought us to this fundraising,” said Dhobbie.

Today, there will be commemorations at the crash site where Matabeleland North provincial Affairs Minister, Richard Moyo, will be the guest of honour.

A minute’s silence will be observed at exactly 10:25am, the time that disaster struck on June 6, 1972, resulting in 427 miners being killed underground.

The disaster remains the eighth worst mining disaster in the world and the second in Africa.

This year’s commemorations are running under the theme “Embrace and practice safety always to prevent another disaster — Commemorating the Kamandama victims”.