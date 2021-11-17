Breaking News
1,265mln metric tonnes of grain delivered to GMB

The Chronicle

Business Editor

A RECORD total of 1, 265, 688 metric tonnes of grain have so far been delivered to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) as the country continues to reap the gains of a successful 2020/2021 farming season.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, presented the update on deliveries yesterday in Cabinet.

“Regarding the ongoing marketing of grain, a record total of 1 265 688 metric tonnes of grain have so far been delivered to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) comprising:  1 092 469 metric tonnes of maize, representing a 535 percent increase compared to last year; 981 679 metric tonnes of soybeans, translating to a 911 percent increase; 176 263 metric tonnes of wheat, representing an eight percent increase; and 98 641 metric tonnes of traditional grains showing a 657 percent increase,” Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, told journalists in a post-Cabinet media briefing.

She said Mashonaland West Province has the highest maize, soybean and wheat deliveries, while Mashonaland Central Province has the highest traditional grains intake.

“The grain delivered to date is valued at about ZW$46.6 billion, and the Government is making strenuous efforts to expedite payment of the outstanding ZW$5.6 billion to farmers,” she said.

 

 

