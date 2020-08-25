144 new Covid-19 cases recorded

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ONE hundred and forty more people have tested Covid-19 positive bringing the total number of cases in the country to 6 070.

Since the first Covid-19 case was reported in Zimbabwe in March, 155 have succumbed to the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, of the 140 new cases, four are returnees from Botswana, one is from South Africa while the rest are local transmissions.

“In the last 24 hours, 140 new cases and no deaths were reported as cases surpassed 6 000. Of the new cases 134 are local cases and four are returns from Botswana while one is from South Africa,” read the statement.

“As of August 24, Zimbabwe has now recorded 6 070 cases, 4 950 recoveries and 155 deaths.”

Of the new cases, 44 were recorded in Harare, nine in Bulawayo, 30 in Masvingo and 16 in Mashonaland Central provinces.

Mashonaland West recorded 14 cases while Mashonaland East recorded 15 cases and Matabeleland South recorded five cases.

Bulawayo province has now recorded 1 244 Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths and 1 110 recoveries. Matabeleland South has 581 cases, two deaths and 436 recoveries while Matabeleland North has 105 cases, three deaths and 19 recoveries.

@thamamoe