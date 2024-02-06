15 armed robbers attack sleeping artisanal miners and get away with gold and valuables worth thousands of dollars

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

A Gang of 15 armed robbers allegedly pounced on Sunny boy 9 Mine in Gweru where they assaulted seven artisanal miners and robbed them of five cellphones, an unknown amount of gold, one box of detonators, one box of fuses, and mercury worth thousands of dollars.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred on 2 February at about 2 AM along Matobo Road, Gweru.

“Circumstances are that, all the seven artisanal miners were sleeping in their cabin at Sunny boy 9 Mine, Matobo road, Gweru. 15 robbers arrived boarding two motor vehicles, registration numbers were not captured,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said it is alleged that the suspects disembarked from their vehicles and approached the mine from different directions, wielding axes, knives, and iron bars.

He said one of the suspects opened the door to a separator room and stole mercury.

“The suspects went to the cabin where the victims were sleeping and assaulted them all over their bodies with hands and knives demanding gold and money. They robbed them of cash and other valuables with a total value of US$2 260. They drove away soon afterward,” he said.