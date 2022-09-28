2 500 villagers from Matabeleland South benefit from Presidential poultry scheme

Nqobile Tshili in Diba, Bulilima

Government is launching a rural Presidential Poultry Scheme in Matabeleland South in Diba village, Bulilima District.

Villagers from Bulilima are gathered on site for the launch of the programme.

At least 2500 villagers are expected to benefit from the programme with each household receiving 10 chicks.

A total of 25 000 chicks will be distributed to the community.

Rural roadrunner chicks which are easier to keep are the ones being distributed to the villagers.

While 25 000 are expected to be distributed today, other districts in the province will receive their chicks after today’s launch.

The chicks will be given to vulnerable households as part of the broad-based rural transformation programme spearheaded by President Mnangagwa.

Government has extended several programmes to uplift communities from poverty and the poultry is expected to complement the already existing projects.

Some of the projects that have been rolled include the presidential horticulture scheme where community gardens are established to improve nutrition in the community.

Government is in the process of distributing the Presidential Pfumvudza/Intwasa farming inputs as part of the measures to improve crop production for the country to achieve food security.