20 killed in accident

05 Jul, 2021 - 20:07 0 Views
The Chronicle

TWENTY people died today after a Toyota Granvia vehicle was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota Wish along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road near Chitowa Business Centre just after Mhandamabwe.

According to the police, the Toyota Granvia, which was travelling to Zvishavane from Masvingo, burst a tyre before encroaching onto the late of the Toyota Wish resulting in a head on collision.

“The ZRP confirms that 20 people have died when a Toyota Granvia which was travelling from Masvingo towards Zvishavane burst a tyre, veered onto the oncoming Toyota Wish’s lane which was coming from the Zvishavane direction,” said the police on their official Twitter page.

“The vehicles were involved in a head-on collision at the 61km peg along Masvingo – Mbalabala Road near Chitowa Business Centre, just after Mhandamabwe. The accident occurred at 1545 hours.

“Three injured victims were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital while the bodies have been taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital. More details to follow.”

