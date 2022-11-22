2022 Midlands Royalty Arts Awards nominees out

Showbiz Reporter

Nominees for the 2022 edition of the rebranded Midlands Royalty Arts Awards (formerly Midlands Teen Arts Awards) are out.

Below is a full list of the nominees for the 3rd edition:

Outstanding Male Musician

Donald Simba

IAMSPARTA

Breezie Nukem

Terrence Moyo

Slimm Kardy

Outstanding Male Gospel Musician

Givemore Ndabaningi

Constantine Chirasha

Donald Simba

Nigel G Mwanza

Mathew Chinwango

Outstanding Female Musician

Shane

Amanda Moyo

Outstanding Female Gospel Musician

Amanda Moyo

Outstanding Newcomer

Dustin Muchekeni

Trust Phiri

Theophilus Mnindwa

Leslee Khumalo

Redeemer Potera

Outstanding Music Producer

Washaa T Beatz

Dj khule

Assah T

Outstanding Song

Sengibhodhe Ngabhodha [Theophilus Mnindwa]

Weaker [Shane]

All about that [Aspect Ltf]

Outstanding Album

All about that [Aspect Ltf]

Chingwa ne Butter [Ice Quenchy]

Pfeka Jombo [Amanda Moyo]

Zodzo [Givemore Ndabaningi]

Outstanding Male Dancer

Slick TT Dancer

Mattie First

Outstanding Female Dancer

Marcia

Taygen

Outstanding Dance Group

Static Dance Group

Twitchh and Marcia

Outstanding Choreographer

Mattie First

Slick TT Dancer

Outstanding Poet

Delight Ndlovu

Fungai Jayaguru

Admire Mufakazi

High Voltage Poets

Outstanding Comedian

Tadiwa made it

Mkoma John

Ngqabutho Mlilo

Outstanding Actor

Allen Ngwenya

Joseph I Mahamba

Mkoma John

Simbarashe Gwavava

Tadiwa made it

Outstanding Actress

Samkelisumusa Makombe

Tryphine Mandewo

Delight Mlambo

Outstanding TV/Online Drama

Nothando my love story

Mujaya

Varsity Clouser

Outstanding online TV show

Sekuru neMuzukuru

Mujaya

Nothando my love story

Outstanding Video

Shane [Weaker]

IAMSPARTA [Beamer]

Choppy TDH [ Shekaina]

Constantine Chirasha [ Denga Zaruka ]

Outstanding Music video Director

Matsvimbo E

Rodrick Dube

Innocent Tahwasha

Outstanding Director

Willing Sipoli

Innocent Tahwasha

Throttle Chinoda

Outstanding Film producer

Rodrick Dube [Mujaya]

Kudakwashe Kasio [The Line]

Throttle Chinoda [Nothando My love story]

Outstanding Creative Book

Nzungu Dzembeu [E Mhike]

The bride of Lucifer’s Son [T Dube]

Outstanding Pageant

Mr and Miss Gweru

Miss Chiwundura

Face of Gweru

Outstanding Pageant Director

Mavis Koslek [Mr&Miss Gweru 2022 ]

Reginald Tafara Muguto [Miss Africa Unite Zimbabwe 2022]

Makanaka M [Miss Unique Midlands 2022]

Outstanding female Pageant model

Samkelisumusa Mukombe

Ashley Rumbidzai Muchena

Makanaka Mafara

Outstanding Male Pageant Model

Takudzwa Juma

Leendon Ndovoric

Outstanding Online Media

Gweru Celebs

Wardrobe Magazine

Midlands TV

Midlands Hub

Outstanding Media House

The Times Newspaper

The Mirror

Midlands Observer

The Sun Newspaper

Outstanding Journalist – Print

Dumisani Ndlovu

Mkhokeli Zibengwa

Mthabisi Tshuma

Outstanding Female Radio Presenter

Portia Muzorava [Yafm]

Dynamite [98.4]

Auntie Bae [Central Radio]

Outstanding Male Radio Presenter

Panashe Nchenami [YaFm]

DJ Vas [98.4]

Pastor T [Central Radio]

Outstanding Radio Show

Collar Bag [Yafm]

The Drive [98.4]

Bvunza Tinzweo

Outstanding Radio station

Central Radio

YaFm

98.4

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Keith Zenda

Brandon Alfredo

Outstanding Mix Media work

Honorary Award – Keith Zenda

Special Awards

Outstanding Arts Association

Hodzeko Arts Association

Ikwelo Arts Association

Zvishavane Arts and Culture Association

Outstanding Modeling Agency

Image Modelling Agency

United African Modeling Agency

Frosties Modeling, Arts and Entertainment Agency

Lifetime Achievement

Mai Patai