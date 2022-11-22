2022 Midlands Royalty Arts Awards nominees out

The Chronicle
Showbiz Reporter
Nominees for the 2022 edition of the rebranded Midlands Royalty Arts Awards (formerly Midlands Teen Arts Awards) are out.
Below is a full list of the nominees for the 3rd edition:
Outstanding Male Musician
- Donald Simba
- IAMSPARTA
- Breezie Nukem
- Terrence Moyo
- Slimm Kardy
Outstanding Male Gospel Musician
- Givemore Ndabaningi
- Constantine Chirasha
- Donald Simba
- Nigel G Mwanza
- Mathew Chinwango
Outstanding Female Musician
- Shane
- Amanda Moyo
Outstanding Female Gospel Musician
- Amanda Moyo
Outstanding Newcomer
- Dustin Muchekeni
- Trust Phiri
- Theophilus Mnindwa
- Leslee Khumalo
- Redeemer Potera
Outstanding Music Producer
- Washaa T Beatz
- Dj khule
- Assah T
Outstanding Song
- Sengibhodhe Ngabhodha [Theophilus Mnindwa]
- Weaker [Shane]
- All about that [Aspect Ltf]
Outstanding Album
- All about that [Aspect Ltf]
- Chingwa ne Butter [Ice Quenchy]
- Pfeka Jombo [Amanda Moyo]
- Zodzo [Givemore Ndabaningi]
Outstanding Male Dancer
- Slick TT Dancer
- Mattie First
Outstanding Female Dancer
- Marcia
- Taygen
Outstanding Dance Group
- Static Dance Group
- Twitchh and Marcia
Outstanding Choreographer
- Mattie First
- Slick TT Dancer
Outstanding Poet
- Delight Ndlovu
- Fungai Jayaguru
- Admire Mufakazi
- High Voltage Poets
Outstanding Comedian
- Tadiwa made it
- Mkoma John
- Ngqabutho Mlilo
Outstanding Actor
- Allen Ngwenya
- Joseph I Mahamba
- Mkoma John
- Simbarashe Gwavava
- Tadiwa made it
Outstanding Actress
- Samkelisumusa Makombe
- Tryphine Mandewo
- Delight Mlambo
Outstanding TV/Online Drama
- Nothando my love story
- Mujaya
- Varsity Clouser
Outstanding online TV show
- Sekuru neMuzukuru
- Mujaya
- Nothando my love story
Outstanding Video
- Shane [Weaker]
- IAMSPARTA [Beamer]
- Choppy TDH [ Shekaina]
- Constantine Chirasha [ Denga Zaruka ]
Outstanding Music video Director
- Matsvimbo E
- Rodrick Dube
- Innocent Tahwasha
Outstanding Director
- Willing Sipoli
- Innocent Tahwasha
- Throttle Chinoda
Outstanding Film producer
- Rodrick Dube [Mujaya]
- Kudakwashe Kasio [The Line]
- Throttle Chinoda [Nothando My love story]
Outstanding Creative Book
Nzungu Dzembeu [E Mhike]
The bride of Lucifer’s Son [T Dube]
Outstanding Pageant
- Mr and Miss Gweru
- Miss Chiwundura
- Face of Gweru
Outstanding Pageant Director
- Mavis Koslek [Mr&Miss Gweru 2022 ]
- Reginald Tafara Muguto [Miss Africa Unite Zimbabwe 2022]
- Makanaka M [Miss Unique Midlands 2022]
Outstanding female Pageant model
- Samkelisumusa Mukombe
- Ashley Rumbidzai Muchena
- Makanaka Mafara
Outstanding Male Pageant Model
- Takudzwa Juma
- Leendon Ndovoric
Outstanding Online Media
- Gweru Celebs
- Wardrobe Magazine
- Midlands TV
- Midlands Hub
Outstanding Media House
- The Times Newspaper
- The Mirror
- Midlands Observer
- The Sun Newspaper
Outstanding Journalist – Print
- Dumisani Ndlovu
- Mkhokeli Zibengwa
- Mthabisi Tshuma
Outstanding Female Radio Presenter
- Portia Muzorava [Yafm]
- Dynamite [98.4]
- Auntie Bae [Central Radio]
Outstanding Male Radio Presenter
- Panashe Nchenami [YaFm]
- DJ Vas [98.4]
- Pastor T [Central Radio]
Outstanding Radio Show
- Collar Bag [Yafm]
- The Drive [98.4]
- Bvunza Tinzweo
Outstanding Radio station
- Central Radio
- YaFm
- 98.4
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work
- Keith Zenda
- Brandon Alfredo
Outstanding Mix Media work
- Honorary Award – Keith Zenda
Special Awards
Outstanding Arts Association
- Hodzeko Arts Association
- Ikwelo Arts Association
- Zvishavane Arts and Culture Association
Outstanding Modeling Agency
- Image Modelling Agency
- United African Modeling Agency
- Frosties Modeling, Arts and Entertainment Agency
Lifetime Achievement
Mai Patai