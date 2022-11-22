2022 Midlands Royalty Arts Awards nominees out

22 Nov, 2022 - 15:11 0 Views
0 Comments
2022 Midlands Royalty Arts Awards nominees out

The Chronicle

Showbiz Reporter

Nominees for the 2022 edition of the rebranded Midlands Royalty Arts Awards (formerly Midlands Teen Arts Awards) are out.

Below is a full list of the nominees for the 3rd edition:

Outstanding Male Musician

  • Donald Simba
  • IAMSPARTA
  • Breezie Nukem
  • Terrence Moyo
  • Slimm Kardy

Outstanding Male Gospel Musician

  • Givemore Ndabaningi
  • Constantine Chirasha
  • Donald Simba
  • Nigel G Mwanza
  • Mathew Chinwango

Outstanding Female Musician

  • Shane
  • Amanda Moyo

Outstanding Female Gospel Musician

  • Amanda Moyo

Outstanding Newcomer

  • Dustin Muchekeni
  • Trust Phiri
  • Theophilus Mnindwa
  • Leslee Khumalo
  • Redeemer Potera

Outstanding Music Producer

  • Washaa T Beatz
  • Dj khule
  • Assah T

Outstanding Song

  • Sengibhodhe Ngabhodha [Theophilus Mnindwa]
  • Weaker [Shane]
  • All about that [Aspect Ltf]

Outstanding Album

  • All about that [Aspect Ltf]
  • Chingwa ne Butter [Ice Quenchy]
  • Pfeka Jombo [Amanda Moyo]
  • Zodzo [Givemore Ndabaningi]

Outstanding Male Dancer

  • Slick TT Dancer
  • Mattie First

Outstanding Female Dancer

  • Marcia
  • Taygen

Outstanding Dance Group

  • Static Dance Group
  • Twitchh and Marcia

Outstanding Choreographer

  • Mattie First
  • Slick TT Dancer

Outstanding Poet

  • Delight Ndlovu
  • Fungai Jayaguru
  • Admire Mufakazi
  • High Voltage Poets

Outstanding Comedian

  • Tadiwa made it
  • Mkoma John
  • Ngqabutho Mlilo

Outstanding Actor

  • Allen Ngwenya
  • Joseph I Mahamba
  • Mkoma John
  • Simbarashe Gwavava
  • Tadiwa made it

Outstanding Actress

  • Samkelisumusa Makombe
  • Tryphine Mandewo
  • Delight Mlambo

Outstanding TV/Online Drama

  • Nothando my love story
  • Mujaya
  • Varsity Clouser

Outstanding online TV show

  • Sekuru neMuzukuru
  • Mujaya
  • Nothando my love story

Outstanding Video

  • Shane [Weaker]
  • IAMSPARTA [Beamer]
  • Choppy TDH [ Shekaina]
  • Constantine Chirasha [ Denga Zaruka ]

Outstanding Music video Director

  • Matsvimbo E
  • Rodrick Dube
  • Innocent Tahwasha

Outstanding Director

  • Willing Sipoli
  • Innocent Tahwasha
  • Throttle Chinoda

Outstanding Film producer

  • Rodrick Dube [Mujaya]
  • Kudakwashe Kasio [The Line]
  • Throttle Chinoda [Nothando My love story]

Outstanding Creative Book

Nzungu Dzembeu [E Mhike]

The bride of Lucifer’s Son [T Dube]

Outstanding Pageant

  • Mr and Miss Gweru
  • Miss Chiwundura
  • Face of Gweru

Outstanding Pageant Director

  • Mavis Koslek [Mr&Miss Gweru 2022 ]
  • Reginald Tafara Muguto [Miss Africa Unite Zimbabwe 2022]
  • Makanaka M [Miss Unique Midlands 2022]

Outstanding female Pageant model

  • Samkelisumusa Mukombe
  • Ashley Rumbidzai Muchena
  • Makanaka Mafara

Outstanding Male Pageant Model

  • Takudzwa Juma
  • Leendon Ndovoric

Outstanding Online Media

  • Gweru Celebs
  • Wardrobe Magazine
  • Midlands TV
  • Midlands Hub

Outstanding Media House

  • The Times Newspaper
  • The Mirror
  • Midlands Observer
  • The Sun Newspaper

Outstanding Journalist – Print

  • Dumisani Ndlovu
  • Mkhokeli Zibengwa
  • Mthabisi Tshuma

Outstanding Female Radio Presenter

  • Portia Muzorava [Yafm]
  • Dynamite [98.4]
  • Auntie Bae [Central Radio]

Outstanding Male Radio Presenter

  • Panashe Nchenami [YaFm]
  • DJ Vas [98.4]
  • Pastor T [Central Radio]

Outstanding Radio Show

  • Collar Bag [Yafm]
  • The Drive [98.4]
  • Bvunza Tinzweo

Outstanding Radio station

  • Central Radio
  • YaFm
  • 98.4

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

  • Keith Zenda
  • Brandon Alfredo

Outstanding Mix Media work

  • Honorary Award – Keith Zenda

Special Awards

Outstanding Arts Association

  • Hodzeko Arts Association
  • Ikwelo Arts Association
  • Zvishavane Arts and Culture Association

Outstanding Modeling Agency

  • Image Modelling Agency
  • United African Modeling Agency
  • Frosties Modeling, Arts and Entertainment Agency

Lifetime Achievement

Mai Patai

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting