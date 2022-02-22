219 Covid-19 cases recorded countrywide

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A total of 219 Covid-19 cases were recorded countrywide on Monday, with 64 of them being in schools.

Matabeleland North recorded 17 cases, of which 12 were in schools, while Manicaland recorded 41 infections (15 in schools) and Masvingo province had 63 new cases with 37 in schools.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care Covid-19 daily report, no death was recorded on Monday.

The Ministry said at least 4.3 million citizens have received their first Covid-19 jab, while 3.3 million have received their second jab and 103 000 got their booster shot.

So far, the country has recorded more than 233 000 Covid-19 cases, which include 225 000 recoveries and 5 300 deaths.

There are 3 146 active cases and 46 individuals admitted to various hospitals with new Covid-19 complications. – @nqotshili