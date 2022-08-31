250 exhibitors expected at Sanganai/Hlanganani showcase

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

A TOTAL of 250 exhibitors are expected to showcase their products and services at this year’s edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo with 150 already having confirmed their participation.

Speaking at a media briefing in Bulawayo yesterday Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), chief executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, said she was confident the target would be reached and possibly surpassed.

Bulawayo will host the prime tourism expo from 13 to 15 October at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

“As the ZTA, we are aiming to have 250 exhibitors and as far as registration is concerned on our last check we had 150 confirmed exhibitors,” said Ms Muchanyuka.

“At the pace we are moving we expect to reach if not surpass that number of visitors.”

She said there were some international exhibitors coming through from Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana and Malawi.

“We are so excited that our neighbours are also supporting this initiative and we are calling the industry players here in Bulawayo to also exhibit as this is the opportunity that we have to showcase what the city has,” said Ms Muchanyuka.

She also revealed that the ZTA has since closed registration of hosted international buyers and media.

“We have had to close registration of hosted international buyers and media, which has been oversubscribed. We are expecting buyers from the United States of America, Germany, the United Kingdom, South Africa, India, and Botswana among others,” she said.

The ZTA chief executive also revealed that among the key destinations of interest to visitors are Matopos, Hwange and Gonarezhou national parks, the Eastern Highlands and Mana Pools, among others.

She added industry players have been forthcoming in assisting the ZTA to host international buyers and media.

Among the players who have put their weight behind the ZTA for the expo are Air Zimbabwe who have provided tickets for the international buyers while Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (ACZ) are the expo’s platinum sponsors.

Speaking during the same event, Bulawayo City Council economic development officer Mr Kholisani Moyo said the city is prepared to host the event as it is one of the important interventions that bring business to the city as far as promoting the city’s gross domestic product is concerned.

“For this programme from an economic point of view, we are excited as this will increase the GDP of the city. So, we are preparing for the programme to have some good results,” said Mr Moyo.

The tourism sector is seen as a low-hanging fruit for Zimbabwe and the Government has introduced a number of incentives to ensure the sector recovers quickly so that it becomes a US$5 billion industry by 2025.