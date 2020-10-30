29 more people test positive for Covid 19

Chronicle Reporter

TWENTY-NINE people tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday as the total number of cases in the country rose to 8 349.

From the recorded new cases, 27 are local transmissions and one was a case recorded from a Botswana returnee.

The country also recorded 19 Covid-19 recoveries, 13 of them in Bulawayo, four in Manicaland while Mashonaland East and West recorded one case each.

Bulawayo remains the country’s Covid-19 hotspot with 109 cases while Harare comes second with 63 incidents from the total of 243 active cases.

As the Covid-19 cases continue to rise, Cabinet on Tuesday warned citizens against being complacent.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa dismissed claims that the virus is weak in summer.