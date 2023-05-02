4 dead, 13 injured in head-on collision

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

FOUR people died while 13 were injured when an Iveco bus was involved in a head on collision with an Isuzu double cab.

The accident occurred on April 30 along Banket-Mazvikadei Road.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Blanket Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are seeking medical attention at the same hospital. Police confirmed the accident on their official Twitter handle.

‘’The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which four people were killed whilst 13 others were injured when an Iveco bus with 35 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with an Isuzu double cab vehicle with seventeen passengers on board on 30/04/23 at about 1520 hours at the 4-kilometer peg along Banket-Mazvikadei Road. The bodies of the victims were taken to Banket Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.’’ Read the tweet.