4-H Zimbabwe Foundation ropes in Lorraine Guyo, Peter Moyo to encourage youths to vote

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

YOUTHFUL organisation 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation has roped in social media sensation Lorraine Guyo and musician Peter Moyo for a campaign meant to encourage youths to acquire their IDs in order to be able to cast their votes.

The organisation which has supported the creative sector in the past through funding the schools short story competitions has extended to helping artistes. With the campaign being rolled out nationally, Matabeleland artistes are also set to be roped in.

The campaign dubbed “Your ID – Your voting passport” encourages youths to ensure they have their IDs or valid passports in check so that they can be able to vote in the 2023 elections.

National IDs are the only documents required for the pre-voting and voting processes thus they play a very significant role in the process.

4-H Zimbabwe Foundation communications officer – Michelle Ncube said: “As artistes have a large following, we’ll be working with Lorraine Guyo and Peter Moyo before roping in others from Matabeleland when we launch the campaign in that region. The reason most of these youths don’t have IDs is that they would have lost them and don’t have any reason or motivation to get new ones. Some get comfortable using their birth certificates in place of their IDs, even after they would have turned 18 years.

“Our motive is to try by all means to enlighten youths on the importance of voting and making it clear to them that all this is possible if one has an ID or a valid passport. We want youths to strongly participate during the elections as they constitute about 68% of the country’s population. They deserve a chance to decide their future for themselves,” said Ncube.

“Voter registration following the 2018 harmonised elections has been worryingly low. If young people do not register to vote and participate in elections, their distinct interests are more likely to be ignored or neglected by policy-makers thus as 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation, we are therefore encouraging the youths to get their IDs and register now,” said Ncube.