40 bouts on the cards at Night of Champions tournament

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ALL is set for the Champions Night boxing tournament set for the Palace Hotel in Bulawayo this evening.

Zimbabwe Boxing Federation (ZBF) technical director Steven Masiyambumbi said they will have a total of 40 bouts from the juniors to the seniors categories.

“All teams are now in the city and rearing to go we have 40 bouts lined up and we are anticipating this to be a highly competitive tournament,” said Masiyambumbi.

Black Rhinos, HQ 1 Brigade, 5 Brigade, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Prisons, and Correctional Services, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, Harare, Midlands, Victoria Falls Boxing Academy, Manyuchi Boxing Academy, Masvingo, Gwanda, Hwange, Beitbridge are all going to take part in the competition.

Boxers will compete in both men’s and women’s categories in what promises to be jam packed event.-@innocentskizoe