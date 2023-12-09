Rich pickings for Mr Bulawayo Body building Championship

Raymond Jaravaza

WINNERS of the Mr Bulawayo Bodybuilding Championship will smile all the way to the bank after organisers of the annual contest announced a US$10 000 sponsorship package.

The competition will be held at the Bulawayo movie theatre, situated at Bulawayo Centre (BC) on Saturday.

The change of venue, from the traditional Bulawayo Theatre which has been the venue for years, is for easy access for spectators as the new venue is central.

The event is sponsored by AG Petroleum, a supplier of petroleum products, diesel, petrol, and lubricants and owned by Bulawayo businessman Admire Gomera.

This time around only participants from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South Provinces, which make up the Bulawayo Bodybuilding Association, will be allowed to contest.

Last year’s edition was open to bodybuilders from all over the country.

“The sponsorship package is the same as last year, which is US$10 000 on the table for winning prizes as well as other expenses for the smooth running of the Mr Bulawayo Bodybuilding Championship.

“AG Petroleum made the decision to sponsor the bodybuilding contest as part of our corporate social responsibility to help nurture local talent. As a company we want to be part of the journey of the growth of bodybuilding in Bulawayo,” said Gomera.

Organising secretary for Bulawayo Bodybuilding Association, Simon Gama said the city had a large pool of emerging bodybuilders from the numerous gyms scattered in the city centre and surrounding suburbs.

“Reigning Mr Bulawayo, Lovemore Munyamana has retired so we will have a new champion on Saturday. There are so many young bodybuilders from gyms such as Body Works, Dynamics, Pro Active and other backyard gyms in the townships who are ready to take the throne,” said Gama.

Senior Men Bodybuilding

First place – US$1 000

Second place – US$600

Third place – US$400

Women Bikini Fitness

First place – US$500

Second place – US$300

Third place – US$200

Junior Men Bodybuilding

First place – US$500

Second place – US$300

Third place – US$200

Men’s Fitness

First place- US$500

Second place – US$300

Third place – US$200

Men’s Physique

First place – US$500

Second place – US$300

Third place – US$200